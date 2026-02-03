My Late-Winter Wishlist Is Full of Fashion and Beauty Finds Every It Girl Swears By

From trending sneakers to new beauty launches.

two copenhagen fashion week attendees smiling wearing sunglasses
It girls have a way of putting me onto the latest and greatest in fashion and beauty. I'm constantly stalking my feed to see what they're wearing and using, and over the last month, my winter wishlist has grown exponentially—I'm currently obsessed with everything they love, from Jennifer Lawrence's sneakers to Hailey Bieber's manicure.

At the top of my shopping list are trendy sneakers for 2026, including a Kendall Jenner-approved pair and a fashion insider favorite from Adidas. Meanwhile, I've fallen in love with winter color trends like cool blue and camel brown, so I'm looking to add some colorful finds to my closet before the season's over. Meanwhile, plenty of new beauty products, like Anastasia Beverly Hills' Glidr Sticks and Kosas' Shiny Objects highlighter, have caught my attention thanks to my team's array of very own It girls.

That only scratches the surface of all of the fashion and beauty finds I'm coveting. Keep scrolling to shop the trending items worth shopping this February, so you, too, can feel like an It girl.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.