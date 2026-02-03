My Late-Winter Wishlist Is Full of Fashion and Beauty Finds Every It Girl Swears By
It girls have a way of putting me onto the latest and greatest in fashion and beauty. I'm constantly stalking my feed to see what they're wearing and using, and over the last month, my winter wishlist has grown exponentially—I'm currently obsessed with everything they love, from Jennifer Lawrence's sneakers to Hailey Bieber's manicure.
At the top of my shopping list are trendy sneakers for 2026, including a Kendall Jenner-approved pair and a fashion insider favorite from Adidas. Meanwhile, I've fallen in love with winter color trends like cool blue and camel brown, so I'm looking to add some colorful finds to my closet before the season's over. Meanwhile, plenty of new beauty products, like Anastasia Beverly Hills' Glidr Sticks and Kosas' Shiny Objects highlighter, have caught my attention thanks to my team's array of very own It girls.
That only scratches the surface of all of the fashion and beauty finds I'm coveting. Keep scrolling to shop the trending items worth shopping this February, so you, too, can feel like an It girl.
Kendall Jenner recently stepped out in these Asics sneakers, so it's a matter of time before It girls everywhere get on board.
A sweater dress makes for the easiest winter outfit.
You're going to have to act quickly if you want to try this editor-approved eyeshadow stick from Anastasia Beverly Hills—shades are selling out fast.
It's not every day you can score Jennifer Lawrence-approved sneakers for under $50.
MC's beauty editor, Siena Gagliano, convinced me to buy this new Kosas highlighter when she wrote, "If you love luminous skin but hate obvious shimmer, Shiny Objects hits the sweet spot," in her review.
Of course Rihanna would make the best underwear.
I have yet to meet anyone who isn't obsessed with this waterline-friendly eyeliner. Its ultra-creamy, blendable, long-lasting formula makes it an easy reach for any makeup look, plus it comes in over 20 cool-girl shades.
Olivia Rodrigo solidified Adidas Tokyo shoes as the pair to watch out for in 2026.
After trying Rare Beauty's tinted lip balm, MC's senior beauty editor, Samantha Holender, ditched her lipstick in favor of the all-in-one product. She says it "strikes a balance between a thick daytime balm and a thin overnight mask," making it a great choice for wintertime chapped lips.
One thing about It girls is that they are going to have great nails. The secret to long, strong, and healthy nails is a great cuticle cream like this.
Every woman needs a polished cardigan for the office and beyond.
I can't get enough of Merit's products, especially its new glittery eyeshadows. These little pots hold the prettiest long-lasting colors that I'm convinced would look great on everyone.
This luxury lip product really is worth the splurge. Not only is the packaging simply stunning, but it leaves lips hydrated, smooth, and shiny for hours on end.
Nordstrom's cashmere sweaters are both affordable and high-quality.
Consider this K-beauty serum your slow-aging multitasker. It brightens skin tone, hydrates, strengthens the skin barrier, and protects against future visible signs of aging thanks to its powerhouse blend of ginseng, Korean herbs, and vitamin C derivative.
So many fashion girls I know are opting for hoods like this over hats for winter weather.
Chances are, you've seen this eye cream making the rounds on TikTok. This K-beauty favorite uses gentle vibrations (via the applicator) and plant-derived PDRN to firm sagging skin and deliver a major boost of hydration.
This leave-in conditioner is a must-have in the wavy hair routine of MC's beauty director, Hannah Baxter. "It’s light enough that it doesn’t weigh down my relatively fine hair, but it still leaves my waves hydrated and defined," She says. "I think I’ve gone through about two bottles each year for four years."
The next time you're bored with jeans, try out these pants in one of winter's top colors, camel, for a cool '70s look.
Words can't express how much I love this moisturizer. I especially love to use it during the winter, when my skin barrier health is at its worst. It makes my skin feel supple, bouncy, and strong, and a little goes a long way.
