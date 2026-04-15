Bye, Basic White—2026 Is the Year of the Silver Sneaker
The maximalist style is here to stay.
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A few months ago, I reported on the rise of silver accents as one of spring's most in-demand sneaker trends. Now, as we head into warmer weather, it seems I got one thing wrong in my story—Silver was trending, yes, but not just as an accent. All-over silver sneakers are now everywhere, signaling the official end of copy-paste quiet luxury.
There was a time not that long ago when, if you wanted to look chic, all you had to do was pick up a pair of all-white sneakers. But this year, fashionable insiders are breaking free from the quietly luxurious constraints that have been so popular since we emerged from the pandemic. 2026's biggest sneaker trends have shown that personal style is back, at least in the footwear department. Satin ballerina-inspired pairs and ultra-functional gorpcore-y styles are bubbling up, so why not play with other textures?
Silver sneakers, with their unabashedly bold look, are an obvious next choice—just look at the runways at buzzy brands like New York City-based label Private Policy for proof of concept. Call it the rise of whimsical fashion or just plain excitement for something different in the athletic footwear category, but they're here to stay.Article continues below
It seems that iconic sportswear brands like Adidas, Nike, and Puma have clearly taken note of the shift. Several of the new launches from each brand come in the new hue. The available options run the gamut from ultra-slim styles (a forever staple, in my opinion) to chunkier editions made for actually working out in.
Ahead, I rounded up every worthwhile style I could find. Style them with an equally bright or let them stand out against your neutral-hued summer looks.
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Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.