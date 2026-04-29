Kylie Jenner is proof you can steal the show at a Knicks basketball game without being a WAG. All you need is an NBA-obsessed boyfriend (extra points if it's Timothée Chalamet) and a slam dunk of an outfit. On April 28, she sat courtside at her fourth New York Knicks game with Chalamet. Sorry, Knicks, but Jenner's white jeans and heeled flip-flops were the real winners.

Unlike her boyfriend, Jenner traded Knicks merch for something the fashion girls at home would appreciate: vintage jeans from Isabel Marant's Spring 2013 show. The slightly baggy straight-legs aren't your average denim. Still, they fit right in with spring's uptick in celebrity white jeans outfits. Plus, some of her rarest vintage has debuted during a Knicks game.

Circular silver studs—and the occasional ruby gemstone—arranged in a Western-inspired pattern decorated the outer edge of each leg. This pivot made them the perfect pair for courtside pics, which historically spotlight the bottom-half of a VIP's 'fit. That said, it's no surprise Jenner's favorite basketball basic—a white, plunge tank top—blended in with the crowd. Then, the season's most Jenner-beloved flip-flop trend made the team.

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Kylie Jenner was spotted beside Timothée Chalamet, but her white jeans and heeled flip-flops stood out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now checking into the game at two-inches tall and $925, it's Manolo Blahnik's Leather Paterno Sandals. Do you recognize their V-shaped thongs and slim kitten heels? That's because they joined Jenner's shoe rack two years ago, long before L.A. It girls declared heeled flip-flops the hero item of Spring 2026.

All eyes went to Jenner, even in a star-studded front row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The black pair stuck it out for the long run, having accessorized more than ten Jenner looks last summer. Last April, the Kylie Cosmetics founder curated an almost-identical outfit, down to the white jeans, matching tank top, and Manolo Blahnik sandals.

Tuesday marked the flip-flops' first NBA game, though—a risky decision given a basketball could land on her pristine French pedicure at any moment. Jenner's first Knicks game in May 2025—and the black, ankle-strap sandals that joined her—proved she's not afraid of courtside peep-toes.

Last April, Jenner wore a familiar outfit, complete with white jeans, a matching tank, and Manolo Blahnik flip-flops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Manolo Blahnik Paterno 50mm Leather Thong Sandals $925 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Last summer, fellow footwear trendsetters in Kylie's circle occasionally tested thongs with itty-bitty heels. (See the $520 Toteme flip-flops Hailey Bieber wore on repeat.) At the time, Kendall Jenner and Bieber reserved stilettos for pointy pumps on red carpets.

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The under-two-inch tide has certainly changed this spring. The Row's Sacha Sandals—and their 3.5-inch stilettos—won over Bieber and Kendall, while Kylie and her Manolo Blahniks remain attached at the heel.

It seems the New York Knicks found themselves a new good luck charm. When Kylie Jenner click-clacked into Madison Square Garden, she brought all the winning (It-shoe) energy with her.

Shop the Heeled Flip-Flops Trend Inspired by Kylie Jenner