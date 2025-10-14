King Kylie has come out of retirement. A decade after her blue-haired alter-ego dominated Snapchat, Kylie Jenner released a Kylie Cosmetics collection—plus a rap song, "Fourth Strike"—to celebrate the anniversary. To toast her musical debut, she met up with Hailey Bieber in her King Kylie best.

On October 13, Jenner and company rolled up to Urth Café in West Hollywood looking club-ready. The Kylie Cosmetics founder set a 2016-inspired dress code for the night, with leather as the only requirement. (Blue-tinted hair was optional.) In a leather bralette and flared pants, 2025 Kylie Jenner looked just like her 18-year-old self. Her pants were low-rise to the max, her signature silhouette back in the day. An oversize jacket—also in black leather—remained on her arm all night. Jenner finished with pointy pumps, presumably with Giaborghini tags.

Kylie Jenner, a.k.a. King Kylie, set the nostalgic bar for her mini launch party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber followed close behind her billionaire bestie with a matcha in tow. A cropped leather jacket proved she got Jenner's dress code. Though she has numerous oversize bombers to choose from, Bieber gave them the night off. Instead, she went with a fitted leather topper. Its collarless opening and subtle shoulder pads stood out against her white tank top.

Her flared black trousers—though work pant material—appeared just as low-waisted as Jenner's. It seems they're the vintage Gucci trousers she's worn on repeat since early September. To finish, Bieber's trusty flip-flops were replaced by pointy closed-toe pumps. (Another accent inspired by Jenner, no doubt.)

Hailey Bieber got Kylie's memo, without straying from her signature style. (Image credit: Backgrid)

"Fourth Strike" was the soundtrack of the Urth run, as proven by Jenner's numerous Instagram Stories. Bieber made an appearance in the videos, alongside a few more leather jacket-clad friends. (Timothée Chalamet, Jenner's boyfriend, was noticeably absent.)

Jenner started soft-launching King Kylie's second coming last weekend. On Oct. 11, she left the Kylie Cosmetics offices in a graphic "King" tank, plus low-rise leather pants. Her corresponding beauty line doesn't hit shelves until Oct. 18, so expect lots more leather in the coming days. By the time the line comes out, it'll feel like King Kylie never left.

