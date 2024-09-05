King Kylie Is Back With Teal Hair and Lip Kit Lips
Yes, it’s 2014 again.
I know that Kylie Jenner has had some big beauty moments in the past decade. She launched lip kits with Kylie Cosmetics, went through a soft girl era with the debut of Kylie Skin, and even dyed her hair pale pink for a hot second earlier this year. But her most memorable beauty look to date can be traced back to the fateful day in 2014 when she debuted teal-colored tips and dubbed herself “King Kylie.”
Skull prints, grungy makeup, and loads of leather can sum up the following months. Candidly, I never thought she’d re-enter the King Kylie era. To my surprise, I was very wrong. On Thursday, September 5, the mom of two took to Instagram to show off a bright blue hair color eerily reminiscent of the 2010s hair trend. She even had her lips overlined—an application technique she loved in 2014. “Teal the end of the time,” she captioned a series of selfies.
The color, likely the work of her go-to hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, is an unexpected addition to the fall 2024 hair trends. But if fans’ excitement is any indication, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing shades of blue pop up in New York, Milan, and Paris for fashion month. “King Kylie back as she should be,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, saying the color looks “better than ever.”
While the blue tone certainly delivers a dose of Kylie nostalgia, it’s not super out of the reality star’s wheelhouse. She’s played around with pretty much every hair color in the rainbow, from pink and blonde to neon green. I’m not entirely sure what color is coming next, but I do know that I’m starting to contemplate shopping for some temporary hair dye.
Shop my favorites below.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
