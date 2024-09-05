King Kylie Is Back With Teal Hair and Lip Kit Lips

I know that Kylie Jenner has had some big beauty moments in the past decade. She launched lip kits with Kylie Cosmetics, went through a soft girl era with the debut of Kylie Skin, and even dyed her hair pale pink for a hot second earlier this year. But her most memorable beauty look to date can be traced back to the fateful day in 2014 when she debuted teal-colored tips and dubbed herself “King Kylie.”

Skull prints, grungy makeup, and loads of leather can sum up the following months. Candidly, I never thought she’d re-enter the King Kylie era. To my surprise, I was very wrong. On Thursday, September 5, the mom of two took to Instagram to show off a bright blue hair color eerily reminiscent of the 2010s hair trend. She even had her lips overlined—an application technique she loved in 2014. “Teal the end of the time,” she captioned a series of selfies.

It's giving King Kylie. (Image credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

The color, likely the work of her go-to hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, is an unexpected addition to the fall 2024 hair trends. But if fans’ excitement is any indication, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing shades of blue pop up in New York, Milan, and Paris for fashion month. “King Kylie back as she should be,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, saying the color looks “better than ever.”

Kylie Jenner attends the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and debuted teal hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the blue tone certainly delivers a dose of Kylie nostalgia, it’s not super out of the reality star’s wheelhouse. She’s played around with pretty much every hair color in the rainbow, from pink and blonde to neon green. I’m not entirely sure what color is coming next, but I do know that I’m starting to contemplate shopping for some temporary hair dye.

