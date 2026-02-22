Kylie Jenner Embodies Her Billionaire Status at the 2026 BAFTAs in a Crystal-Coated Vintage Gown
She might as well have walked in wearing her 2025 tax return.
Kylie Jenner might as well have walked into the 2026 BAFTAs wearing her 2025 tax return, because the vintage gown she chose was the sartorial embodiment of her billionaire status.
Jenner attended the Feb. 22 event dressed in a luxurious gown the likes of which is rarely seen on the red carpet. This one wasn't seen on the red carpet, literally—the Kylie Cosmetics mogul skipped a photo-op with boyfriend and nominee Timothée Chalamet, in favor of sneaking into the BAFTAs for a second year running.
Like many of the star's award show pulls, her BAFTAs gown was low-cut and figure-hugging—an archival creation from the catalog of one Thierry Mugler. Made of darkest velvet, the number featured several extravagant embellishments that undoubtedly upped its price tag. The bodice was covered in massive, sparkling crystals, which collectively must have amounted to several hundred carats.
Her stylists, Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, leaned into the 10-figure aesthetic from head to toe. They accessorized the look with a pair of teardrop diamond danglers, peeking out from beneath Jenner's blowout. The sparklers rivaled the ones sewn onto her chest.
There's just something about Timothée Chalamet that makes a girl want to sneak into the back door of a televised award show and canoodle. This year marks the second in a row that Jenner traded red carpet theatrics to support her man in a more low-key way at the BAFTAs. In 2025, she also wore a low-cut black gown: vintage John Galliano, to be exact. History repeated at the Golden Globes earlier this year, where Jenner wore golden, skintight Ashi Studio.
She did, however make an exception to walk the Marty Supreme red carpet at Chalamet's side. The pair coordinated in highlighter orange looks by Chrome Hearts—so no one could miss them.
Red carpet or not, Jenner's low-key awards looks just keep getting better. Where's her trophy for most supportive partner?
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.