This isn't an April Fool's joke: Tomorrow, April 1, Kylie Jenner will be the debut guest on Kid Cudi's new podcast, Big Bro Cudi. On March 30, the rapper shared a sneak peek of "the global icon on the couch." More importantly for fashion girls, the clip came with a glimpse at her Kendall Jenner-inspired take on the stovepipe jeans trend.

Jenner styled all the recording studio basics for her second-ever podcast appearance. First, she zipped a khaki-colored bomber jacket over a barely-there baby tee. Its ruched, elasticized hem lined up perfectly with low-rise, light-wash jeans—just not the Levi's Low Pro pair she's worn on repeat this year. This time, the Khy founder tested her big sister's affinity for minimalism in slim, stovepipe denim.

Kylie Jenner went on Kid Cudi's podcast dressed in a bomber jacket, stovepipe jeans, and pointy pumps. (Image credit: @kidcudi)

It seems Kendall even inspired her shoe swap. The Ky Cosmetics founder traded flip-flops, her usual pairing with jeans, for pointy Jimmy Choo pumps. It had the same no-fuss feel of Kendall's high-vamp heels, except with four-inch stilettos.

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Given that Kendall has more podcast interviews under her belt, I wouldn't be surprised if Kylie went shopping in her closet beforehand. Kylie combined Kendall's signature spring jacket (anything khaki-colored) and her most-worn jeans (the stovepipe silhouette) into one on-camera co-ord.

Last month, Kendall wore an almost-identical bomber jacket to a pre-Super Bowl party, alongside capri pants and the heeled flip-flops trend. (Her thongs from The Row thongs just as high as Kylie's Jimmy Choos.) The main difference between coats? Kylie's collar laid flat, while Kendall's four-figure Alaïa bomber stood up, funnel-neck style. Once Super Bowl Sunday arrived, Kendall strolled into Levi's Stadium wearing the brand's 701 jeans, which mirrored the same stovepipe-adjacent silhouette as Kylie's.

Last month, Kendall wore almost the same bomber jacket to a Super Bowl party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Both Jenners are pro-straight-leg jeans this spring, but Kendall first made the switch last fall. On Oct. 28, patent leather pumps emerged from beneath her narrow, mid-wash denim, just as Kylie's Jimmy Choos did. If Kendall had been in L.A., not New York City, she might've switched her wool wrap coat for something more lightweight—perhaps a khaki, Kylie-approved bomber.

Kendall first fell for stovepipe jeans last fall, influencing Kylie to follow suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fame and fortune aside, Kylie and Kendall are still just sisters: Copying each other's looks is in their DNA. If she's been studying Kendall's style as closely as it seems, Kylie will fall for high-vamp heels any day now. Kendall, on the other hand, could afford to add a Kylie-looking Hermès Birkin to her closet. If not her own, I'm sure Kylie would let her older sister borrow one.

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