Kylie Jenner Tests Fall's Flared Jeans Trend at a Yankees Game With Timothée Chalamet
It's a home run.
The best place to test out a new-to-you denim trend? A baseball game with your Oscar-nominated boyfriend, according to Kylie Jenner.
Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were impossible to miss near Yankee Stadium's dugout on October 8. Though the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, the internet's favorite couple scored a home run on the fashion front.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her debut jeans of the season. Though her closet is full of low-rise, light-wash options, Jenner went with a flared pair more aligned with Kendall Jenner's style. (Perhaps she's borrowing them for the evening.) The denimclung close to her hips and thighs, only flaring out below the knee. They appeared indigo around the edges and bootcut hems, but the center of each leg lightened three shades.
Dark-wash denim—seen on Versace, Etro, and Luar's Fall 2025 runways—made waves for its solid, one-color exteriors. Perhaps the Spring 2026 circuit inspired her to think ahead. Familiar finishes popped up in Maison Margiela, Vetements, and Dior's latest shows.
Jenner's jersey wasn't for the team on the field. Stark white embroidery atop her oversize navy, black, and white sweatshirt rooted for Marty Supreme, Chalamet's upcoming table-tennis film. She carried a small leather bag, compliant with stadium guidelines.
Chalamet's look was mostly overshadowed by his big reveal: a buzzcut he's kept under baseball caps all summer long. Still, he pulled off some matchy-match couples' styling, too. He coordinated with Jenner's Marty Supreme merch in a pair of movie-branded track pants. On top, he wore a leather New York Yankees jacket. It followed the same baggy silhouette as the Givenchy zip-up from his Oct. 7 date with the model-slash-founder. Lace-up brown boots finished his stadium set.
At this point, Chalamet styles jeans more frequently than Jenner. She prefers yoga pants or low-rise trousers from her loungewear label, Khy. Chalamet, on the other hand, even wears early aughts-inspired denim on the red carpet. In Feb. 2025, he attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in similar two-tone jeans. Clearly, he inspired his fashion girlfriend to follow suit.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.