The best place to test out a new-to-you denim trend? A baseball game with your Oscar-nominated boyfriend, according to Kylie Jenner.

Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were impossible to miss near Yankee Stadium's dugout on October 8. Though the New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, the internet's favorite couple scored a home run on the fashion front.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore her debut jeans of the season. Though her closet is full of low-rise, light-wash options, Jenner went with a flared pair more aligned with Kendall Jenner's style. (Perhaps she's borrowing them for the evening.) The denimclung close to her hips and thighs, only flaring out below the knee. They appeared indigo around the edges and bootcut hems, but the center of each leg lightened three shades.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted by the paparazzi post-game. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Dark-wash denim—seen on Versace, Etro, and Luar's Fall 2025 runways—made waves for its solid, one-color exteriors. Perhaps the Spring 2026 circuit inspired her to think ahead. Familiar finishes popped up in Maison Margiela, Vetements, and Dior's latest shows.

Jenner's jersey wasn't for the team on the field. Stark white embroidery atop her oversize navy, black, and white sweatshirt rooted for Marty Supreme, Chalamet's upcoming table-tennis film. She carried a small leather bag, compliant with stadium guidelines.

Chalamet's look was mostly overshadowed by his big reveal: a buzzcut he's kept under baseball caps all summer long. Still, he pulled off some matchy-match couples' styling, too. He coordinated with Jenner's Marty Supreme merch in a pair of movie-branded track pants. On top, he wore a leather New York Yankees jacket. It followed the same baggy silhouette as the Givenchy zip-up from his Oct. 7 date with the model-slash-founder. Lace-up brown boots finished his stadium set.

The celebrity couple scored an impressive set of seats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, Chalamet styles jeans more frequently than Jenner. She prefers yoga pants or low-rise trousers from her loungewear label, Khy. Chalamet, on the other hand, even wears early aughts-inspired denim on the red carpet. In Feb. 2025, he attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in similar two-tone jeans. Clearly, he inspired his fashion girlfriend to follow suit.

