Kylie Jenner Dresses Down Her Sheer Black Dress With Miu Miu's Socks and Stilettos
The A-lister's July campaign served as her RSVP to the Spring 2026 show.
Kylie Jenner is certainly getting her steps in this Paris Fashion Week. So far, she's popped up at Schiaparelli (to support Kendall Jenner, of course), Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, and most recently, Miu Miu.
Modeling for Miu Miu in July all but guaranteed Jenner's invite to Miuccia Prada's Spring 2026 show on October 6. Styling duo Mackenzie and Alexandra Rose Grandquist outfitted the mogul in head-to-toe Miu Miu, starting with an on-brand little black dress. The skintight, spaghetti-strap midi was made of illusion lace, plus nude lining underneath. Black sequins added dimension to every other flower. If you look closely enough, you'll see nude bra straps intentionally dangling off her shoulders.
Since Miu Miu's show was slated for 2 p.m. Paris time, Jenner's midi adhered to daytime dressing. Its lace hem ended above her calves, revealing her python pumps. She swapped everyday hosiery—like sheer black tights—for gray socks.
Stilettos and socks have become a calling card for Miu Miu in recent years. The Spring 2022 collection first spotlighted the signature set, re-appearing for Fall and Spring 2025. It was noticeably absent this time around, but thankfully, Jenner got the memo.
Other VIP guests—including Lori Harvey and Emma Watson—carried Miu Miu's Arcadie Bag, beloved by Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeney alike. Jenner opted for the Solitaire Bag instead, straight from the Fall 2025 runway show. The $3,900 purse traded the Arcadie's east-west silhouette for a square-ish top-handle shape, featuring shiny patent leather. A subtle, monogrammed bag tag revived the bag charm trend, which Miu Miu helped pioneer during the Spring 2024 circuit.
Somewhere in between her arrival and an indoor step-and-repeat, the Khy founder added fall's suede jacket trend to the mix. It appeared to be the ombré brown coat from Look 43 of Miu Miu Fall 2025. The oversize coat—which remained in her hand, never on her shoulders—was slightly more grunge than Watson's suede style.
In true Kardashian-Jenner form, she also wore sunglasses inside. Gold plaques on each temple confirmed they're another Miu Miu find. They matched the rest of her jewelry, including chainlink bracelets, which drew inspiration from Spring 2025 belts.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
With four shows—and a few designer dinners—under her belt, Jenner could easily end her Fashion Month run here. Style enthusiasts everywhere (myself included) will be reliving Jenner's step-and-repeats for the foreseeable future. You know, to cope with Paris Fashion Week's conclusion.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.