Kylie Jenner is certainly getting her steps in this Paris Fashion Week. So far, she's popped up at Schiaparelli (to support Kendall Jenner, of course), Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, and most recently, Miu Miu.

Modeling for Miu Miu in July all but guaranteed Jenner's invite to Miuccia Prada's Spring 2026 show on October 6. Styling duo Mackenzie and Alexandra Rose Grandquist outfitted the mogul in head-to-toe Miu Miu, starting with an on-brand little black dress. The skintight, spaghetti-strap midi was made of illusion lace, plus nude lining underneath. Black sequins added dimension to every other flower. If you look closely enough, you'll see nude bra straps intentionally dangling off her shoulders.

Since Miu Miu's show was slated for 2 p.m. Paris time, Jenner's midi adhered to daytime dressing. Its lace hem ended above her calves, revealing her python pumps. She swapped everyday hosiery—like sheer black tights—for gray socks.

Kylie Jenner made a case for socks with stilettos in the front row at Miu Miu. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stilettos and socks have become a calling card for Miu Miu in recent years. The Spring 2022 collection first spotlighted the signature set, re-appearing for Fall and Spring 2025. It was noticeably absent this time around, but thankfully, Jenner got the memo.

Other VIP guests—including Lori Harvey and Emma Watson—carried Miu Miu's Arcadie Bag, beloved by Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeney alike. Jenner opted for the Solitaire Bag instead, straight from the Fall 2025 runway show. The $3,900 purse traded the Arcadie's east-west silhouette for a square-ish top-handle shape, featuring shiny patent leather. A subtle, monogrammed bag tag revived the bag charm trend, which Miu Miu helped pioneer during the Spring 2024 circuit.

Somewhere in between her arrival and an indoor step-and-repeat, the Khy founder added fall's suede jacket trend to the mix. It appeared to be the ombré brown coat from Look 43 of Miu Miu Fall 2025. The oversize coat—which remained in her hand, never on her shoulders—was slightly more grunge than Watson's suede style.

In true Kardashian-Jenner form, she also wore sunglasses inside. Gold plaques on each temple confirmed they're another Miu Miu find. They matched the rest of her jewelry, including chainlink bracelets, which drew inspiration from Spring 2025 belts.

With four shows—and a few designer dinners—under her belt, Jenner could easily end her Fashion Month run here. Style enthusiasts everywhere (myself included) will be reliving Jenner's step-and-repeats for the foreseeable future. You know, to cope with Paris Fashion Week's conclusion.