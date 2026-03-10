Last year, Miu Miu’s sales spiked by 35 percent to a grand total of 1.5 billion euros. That’s a record high for Prada’s little-sister brand, not to mention a near miracle in times like these. (Like most industries, luxury fashion is financially struggling.) Call it the Miuccia Prada Midas touch. Mrs. Prada—who has a Ph.D. in political science, dresses Gen Z darlings like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter, and did a show taking on “tradwives” last season—captures the zeitgeist like no other. While other designers chase virality, she goes after vibe shifts.

She did it again with Miu Miu’s Fall 2026 show, presented on the final day of Paris Fashion Week and in the last few hours of fashion month. The label commandeered the Palais d'Iéns, a concrete rotunda built in 1937, and transformed it into an enchanted forest. A lumpy grass field was custom-installed for the runway. Guests, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Alexa Chung, Tyla, and Paloma Elsesser, sat on mahogany velvet benches in a room wallpapered with kitschy grandma florals.

A weathered-looking grey suit, nipped in with a belt just below the bust, walked out first. Then came bow-bedecked mini dresses rendered in crushed linen and double-washed cashmere. Cropped leather jackets paired with matching trousers slung low on the hips and fur-lined parkas paired with thin slip skirts followed. Immortal It girl Chloë Sevigny wore a black distressed leather mini dress and blazer trimmed with shaggy shearling that looked like it had been around the block for a few decades.

Article continues below

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A glossy, gimmick-filled runway engineered to do the rounds on Instagram Reels, this was not. Titled "Mindful Intimacy," Miu Miu's latest explored "the smallness of our human bodies, in the vastness of our world," per show notes.

Once again, Prada was asking us to lead with our heads and hearts, rather than fall for the easy shock value of naked dressing and sparkles. The bow motifs were a reference to underwear. ("The clothes that are closest to you," in show-notes terms.) Sheer drop-waist dresses showed skin only in strategic, subtle slices; a makeup-free Gillian Anderson of The X-Files and Sex Education fame wore a flapper-style sheath flecked with gold and silver sequins to close the show. Prada described these as a wearable form of TLC: "garments embrace the body, prioritizing and valuing that inside."

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

All in all, Prada wrote, this Miu Miu chapter conveys "an ownership and agency of your own body, your own self and value—a warm sensuality, a warm sexuality." The theme of choice was evident in the salmon satin cami layered under a see-through tank and bottom frills of a bow peeking out from under a babydoll blazer—stylings that reiterate that the wearer is in control of their clothing. Same with the shoes; Miu Miu’s runway stylist Lotta Volkova paired those bow mini dresses with chunky silver-sparkle sneakers and gorp-y rubber-soled garden clogs, both of which will do numbers among freaky shoe fans.

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Individuality—expressing it, preserving it—has long been a Miu Miu core value. The brand’s Spring 2026 collection explored the same concept, albeit with a vastly different and more explicit approach. Last season focused almost entirely on apron dresses, a symbol of a woman’s work that Prada subverted by embellishing the style with silver studs and rendering it in kinky black leather.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead of a sharp rejection of what women are "supposed to" be, do, and look like, Miu Miu Fall 2026 highlights the soft power that comes just from getting dressed. It’s a more heady thesis of what every fashion publication and Substack author has been preaching about for several seasons now: personal style trumps all. "Clothes that are a method of self-preservation, a means of valuing that inside. They emblematize the individual, and in turn the identity of Miu Miu, itself," as Prada wrote.

While other brands seek out quick-hit trends, Prada dials it back and urges us to be more considered and romantic in what we wear, recognizing it's so much more than just fabric on our bodies. She’s playing chess, not checkers.

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu Fall 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)