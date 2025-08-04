Temperatures might be lingering in the mid-eighties right now in New York, but my mind is already in fall fashion mode. Specifically, I’m thinking about my current fall jacket collection and how I plan to upgrade it for the season ahead. Enter: Zara’s stylish selection of suede jackets.

I’d like to think of myself as an in-the-know shopper (I’m a shopping editor, after all), but these caught me off guard. They would be easy to overlook in Zara’s huge new fall collection among the boho-inspired pieces and dark-wash denim. And while they’re a bit pricier than the rest of the drop, don’t let that stop you from taking a closer look—they're definitely worth the investment. Suede bags and shoes are everywhere, so why not add the look to the rest of your wardrobe?

Available in timeless silhouettes and shades of chocolate brown and olive green—two of my favorite fall colors—they'll be perfect for layering over my summer dresses and other lightweight essentials. So, if you’re ready to start thinking about cooler temperatures and the fashion that comes with them, keep reading. I've not only picked out the best jackets from the retailer, but also found other suede pieces to add to your wardrobe.

Shop Other Suede Essentials at Zara

