Emma Watson Returns to the Miu Miu Front Row in Fall's Suede Jacket Trend
She attended her first show since 2024 in a preppy take on the seasonal staple.
This year, Emma Watson made her Paris Fashion Week debut in the nick of time: Miu Miu invited her to their Spring 2026 show on October 6, Fashion Month's penultimate day. She fit right in with front-row regulars, thanks to her Miu Miu-clad take on fall's suede jacket trend.
Watson was one of the first to arrive before Miuccia Prada's newest collection, presumably anxious to attend her first runway show in over a year. A suede coat—its textured brown exterior ending mid-thigh—acted as her outfit's focal point. Gold cascading buttons appeared to be its only accents. Its exact Miu Miu origins remain a mystery, but during the Fall 2025 show, suede stretched from skirts and bomber jackets to peacoats.
Watson layered the cropped coat over a pale pink mini dress. Its satin sheen juxtaposed the bohemian, '70s-inspired nature of her outerwear. Even so, it tapped into the rising silk fad, co-signed by Zoë Kravitz and Katie Holmes. The label's signature black-and-white tag—as seen below her jacket's hem—confirmed she's a Miu Miu girl through and through.
Even Watson's accessories hailed from Miu Miu's shelves. First, she carried the black Arcadie Bag: a micro-mini east-west purse beloved by Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Chung, and more. The Harry Potter alum hadn't styled the $3,100 piece before now. With the Arcadie finally at her disposal, keep an eye out for its padded leather and top-handle straps in the coming days.
Miu Miu also loaned Watson a pair of leather slingback pumps. The itty-bitty kitten heels—famous for their multi-buckle uppers—are a Miu Miu calling card. She went with the black, $1,290 colorway, though they're also available in burgundy and ivory.
In recent years, Watson's public appearances have been slim to none, after feeling "a bit caged" by the acting industry. In a Sept. 2025 interview with Hollywood Authentic, Watson revealed, "I do very much miss using my skill-set, and I very much miss the art."
Slowly but surely, Watson is picking up where she left off in Dec. 2018, after wrapping Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Miu Miu was the perfect atelier to welcome her back to the front row: She's been a brand muse since 2003.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.