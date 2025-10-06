This year, Emma Watson made her Paris Fashion Week debut in the nick of time: Miu Miu invited her to their Spring 2026 show on October 6, Fashion Month's penultimate day. She fit right in with front-row regulars, thanks to her Miu Miu-clad take on fall's suede jacket trend.

Watson was one of the first to arrive before Miuccia Prada's newest collection, presumably anxious to attend her first runway show in over a year. A suede coat—its textured brown exterior ending mid-thigh—acted as her outfit's focal point. Gold cascading buttons appeared to be its only accents. Its exact Miu Miu origins remain a mystery, but during the Fall 2025 show, suede stretched from skirts and bomber jackets to peacoats.

Watson layered the cropped coat over a pale pink mini dress. Its satin sheen juxtaposed the bohemian, '70s-inspired nature of her outerwear. Even so, it tapped into the rising silk fad, co-signed by Zoë Kravitz and Katie Holmes. The label's signature black-and-white tag—as seen below her jacket's hem—confirmed she's a Miu Miu girl through and through.

Emma Watson attended her first fashion show in over a year, thanks to Miu Miu. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even Watson's accessories hailed from Miu Miu's shelves. First, she carried the black Arcadie Bag: a micro-mini east-west purse beloved by Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Chung, and more. The Harry Potter alum hadn't styled the $3,100 piece before now. With the Arcadie finally at her disposal, keep an eye out for its padded leather and top-handle straps in the coming days.

Miu Miu also loaned Watson a pair of leather slingback pumps. The itty-bitty kitten heels—famous for their multi-buckle uppers—are a Miu Miu calling card. She went with the black, $1,290 colorway, though they're also available in burgundy and ivory.

A moment for her accessories, which also boasted Miu Miu tags. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In recent years, Watson's public appearances have been slim to none, after feeling "a bit caged" by the acting industry. In a Sept. 2025 interview with Hollywood Authentic, Watson revealed, "I do very much miss using my skill-set, and I very much miss the art."

Slowly but surely, Watson is picking up where she left off in Dec. 2018, after wrapping Greta Gerwig's Little Women. Miu Miu was the perfect atelier to welcome her back to the front row: She's been a brand muse since 2003.

