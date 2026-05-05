Less than 24 hours before Kendall Jenner stepped her stiletto-clad foot on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, she went to a pre-ball party in a vintage Mugler Little Black Dress. Naturally, the look from the brand’s Fall ‘93 collection, fit with bow accents, a plunging neckline, and an asymmetric leg slit, begged the question: Was it a teaser for what Jenner would wear the following day? Or a red—in this case, black—herring to throw fans of the reality star-slash-supermodel off the scent?

Turns out, it was just a very chic LBD, unrelated to the statuesque Gap by Zac Posen gown Jenner ended up wearing to the 2026 Met Gala. Styled by long-time fashion collaborator Dani Michelle, Jenner's look was a head-on reference to this year’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code head-on.

Speaking with Vogue on the carpet, Posen revealed that "[Kendall] wanted to be the Winged Victory of Samothrace," referencing a Hellenistic Greek sculpture of goddess Nike that's currently on display in the Louvre Museum. The designer used an assortment of Gap T-shirts—yes, just like the ones in your PJ bin—to mimic wet marble and the motion of flight on Jenner's dress. Posen also shared that the original sculpture has wings, "so there might be a surprise inside," alluding to a wardrobe change or transformation to later take place.

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Kendall Jenner arrives in custom Gap at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another look at Jenner's Gap red carpet dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to sister Kylie's nearly naked sculptural Schiaparelli gown, Jenner's 2026 Met Gala red carpet look featured a nude-illusion bodice peeking out from the T-shirt top layer. Not to mention the bodice created a very tasteful, purposeful nip slip, a feat of fashion only the supermodel could make look natural.

Also worth shouting out were Jenner's Buccellati jewelry, particularly the white-and-yellow-gold pendant necklace embellished with pearls and diamonds, which she wore backward.

One more time for Jenner's red carpet dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model has attended the Met Gala 11 times and, canonically speaking, is an MVP of Met steps. At last year’s ball, which followed a “Tailored for You” dress code and honored the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Jenner wore a skirt suit by emerging designer Torishéju Dumi. With a nipped-in waist, plunging neckline, and mermaid flare on the maxi skirt, her look was impeccably tailored and simple with a sultry slant—a balance that’s come to define Jenner’s less-is-more style.

Jenner at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Jenner has no qualms with leaving her aesthetic comfort zone when need be. On the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, she wore a nearly naked dress by Alexander McQueen for Givenchy’s Fall 1999 Haute Couture collection. Constructed of nude and black tulle and covered with more than 100,000 black and brass beads and sequins, which were hand-embroidered over 500 hours, the gown was bolder and more elaborate than the minimalist-leaning piece she typically wears.

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Adding to the statement was the fact that Jenner was the first person to ever wear the gown, since the collection was originally presented on mannequins and never shown on the runway. Given the dress’s backstory and its long time collecting dust in Givenchy’s archive, it was a perfect choice for the evening’s “Sleeping Beauties” theme.

Jenner's McQueen for Givenchy 2024 Met Gala gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In its sculptural magnificence, and with an assist from Posen, Jenner’s custom Gap red carpet dress is yet another example as to why she’s well earned her title as one of the Met Gala’s best dressed. Plus, she deserves bonus points for her pre-Gala teaser outfit from the day before—the duality of woman!