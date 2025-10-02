Kylie Jenner takes her little sister role very seriously. She'll travel anywhere to be with Kendall Jenner, including Paris Fashion Week.

The Khy founder jetted from California to Paris to watch Kendall close out Schiaparelli's Spring 2026 show on October 2. With her sister (and creative director Daniel Roseberry) in the audience, Kendall left it all on the catwalk in her latest naked dress. Roseberry outfitted her in a sleeveless, ankle-length gown, made of polka-dot mesh and not much else. Turns out, black pony hair covered each dot, including a diagonal, shoulder-to-waist shawl. An itty-bitty, G-string thong was impossible to miss through the transparent tulle. Opera-length gloves—also adorned with stippled hairpieces—were equally dramatic. Even her paper-thin straps matched the pony-hair motif.

Kendall Jenner stole (and closed) the show in sheer Schiaparelli. (Image credit: @vogue)

Kylie Jenner sat front-row next to Rosalía, in the polar opposite of her older sister's dress. Her Schiaparelli select was completely opaque, for one, from the plunging V-neck to the asymmetrical skirt. Metallic silver fringe lined the neckline and skirt, similar to Kendall's pony-hair trim.

Always on board for an eccentric, anatomical purse, Schiaparelli loaned the younger Jenner a pierced, $15,000 minaudière in the shape of lips. Extra-long earrings balanced out the lack of necklace.

A moment for Kylie, the ever-fashionable front-row attendee. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Clearly, Kylie was proud of her sister: She recorded her entire runway walk, without taking her eyes off the delicate Spring 2026 design. ("You're doing amazing, sweetie," said Kylie, probably.) Once the show ended—at Kendall's command, of course—she caught up on posting TikToks.

One now-viral video—which gained 300,000 likes, and counting—starred Kylie and Rosalía in head-to-toe Schiaparelli. It offered a closer look at Rosalía's gown, in all its feather-embellished glory. Like Kendall's dress, it was sheer around the bodice. She swapped a free-the-nip moment for an ivory bra, which appeared underneath Schiaparelli-classic piercings.

Hopefully, Kendall and Kylie will bless us with a sister selfie tonight, their Schiaparelli styles front-and-center.