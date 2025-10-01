Paris and Janet Jackson are both front-row regulars, especially during Paris Fashion Week. Even so, the niece and aunt have never attended the same runway show. On October 1, the Jacksons made up for lost time at Tom Ford's Spring 2026 presentation.

Creative director Haider Ackermann brought the family members together to view his second Tom Ford show at the Pavillon Vendôme. Though Paris and Janet didn't arrive together—they reunited outside the Parisian venue—they accidentally coordinated outfits. (Whether a group chat was involved, we'll never know.) The 27-year-old embraced her aunt in a long-sleeve Tom Ford gown. It was your classic little black dress until her hip revealed a circular cutout. She laced her leg through the hole, which made for a striking slit.

Tom Ford also loaned Paris her accessories, including pointy, lace-up pumps. A leather top-flap clutch carried her essentials. Several yellow gold rings covered each finger, except for her pinkies. To finish, Paris swapped a diamond bracelet for a patent black bangle. It was equal parts geometric and glamorous, thanks to the gold hardware.

Paris and Janet were all smiles outside the Tom Ford affair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A moment for Paris's solo step-and-repeat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Janet Jackson followed her niece's color story with Tom Ford staples, starting with a leather T-shirt. A matching blazer remained in her arm given the 70° Fahrenheit weather, while a satin maxi skirt juxtaposed the rock-and-roll-ish charm of her top. Blink and you'll miss her envelope-style clutch, hidden under the leather jacket.

The Grammy winner accessorized more than her niece. (Perhaps she picked up the maximalist gene from her older brother, Michael.) A black leather belt—featuring gold hardware—cinched the oversize fit of her T-shirt. It complemented her extra-large hoop earrings, also in yellow gold.

The pop star looked stage-ready in a handful of leather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar styles have become Janet's calling card over the years, specifically at fashion week events. Golden hoops have graced her ears at Thom Browne Fall 2024, Louis Vuitton Spring 2023, and Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2009 Couture. Paris, on the other hand, prefers small studs or no earrings at all.

It's unclear if Janet sat next to Paris, but regardless, the "Rhythm Nation" singer enjoyed the show. "Haider, just beautiful," Janet captioned her Instagram story. "I love you and miss you, can't wait to see you." Clearly, it was a night for reunions all around.