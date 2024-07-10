Gigi Hadid Pairs a $3,200 Miu Miu Bag With Sweatpants and Birkenstocks
She's pushing high-low dressing to its limit.
Gigi Hadid can make even the most gas-station-core of outfits look high fashion. And that's exactly what she did on a SoHo walk with boyfriend Bradley Cooper on Wednesday, July 10. The model was spotted out and about wearing a few just-rolled-out-of-bed classics—gray drawstring sweatpants with the waist folded down, a smiley-face logo baby tee, brown suede Birkenstocks, and sunglasses to hide the sleepy eyes—paired with a decidedly less casual handbag.
Hadid completed her pajama-adjacent look with a tiny sunshine yellow Miu Miu purse, the Arcadie matelassé nappa quilted leather bag, which currently retails for $3,200. For comparison's sake, her Birkenstock Boston Clogs go for $160, and you can find grey sweats at Gap for about $30. Talk about high-low.
It's worth mentioning, Gigi Hadid starred in Miu Miu's 2024 bag campaign earlier this year, highlighting the Italian fashion brand's beloved Wander purse and the then-new Arcadie. Of course she's carrying it all the time.
The model and Guest in Residence founder's off-duty wardrobe is filled with left-of-center, stripped-down styles. Just yesterday, Hadid tried the summer's hotly-debated jorts trend (aka long jean shorts), with red-and white Adidas Gazelle sneakers and the same mustard-colored Miu Miu bag. Last month, she wore a trucker hat and a bikini as a top. And in late May, Hadid paired a big, slouchy red sweater with a similarly proportioned white skirt and the sporty black-and-white (almost-always-sold-out) Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas sneakers.
Sprinkling luxury into low-key, everyday outfits is a celebrity style trick as old as time. As is the pajamas-plus-designer outfit recipe. This week, fellow model Kaia Gerber wore her timeless ballet flats with a camisole tank top and sweatpants. Blake Lively wore sub-$100 Converse Chuck Taylors while carrying a cream-and-black Chanel flap bag. Jennifer Lopez, queen of high-low dressing, matched her trusty Hermès Himalayan Croc Birkin bag to her chunky white sneakers. And before giving birth this summer, Sofia Richie Grainge styled her self-designed babydoll maternity dress with $650 flip flops from The Row.
