There are always a handful of stars that you can count on for a show-stopping arrival at the Met Gala , and Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly one of them. With each red carpet look, she never fails to deliver the drama.

Jenner arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art—without her beau Timothée Chalamet —wearing a sculptural Schiaparelli gown that nailed the “Fashion Is Art” dress code while remixing the classic naked dress. Her breathtaking piece featured an ultra-tight corset and a sweeping embroidered skirt that caught the attention of every single spectator. From the front, the gown appeared sculpted to her exact measurements, before peeling down—like a dress halfway in the process of being pulled on.

Jenner made jaws drop on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist completed Jenner’s eye-catching look with a massive pearl-adorned choker and matching earrings.

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To no surprise, the mogul opted for full-on glam. Makeup artist Ariel Tejada pulled the look together with bleached eyebrows, a dramatic smoky eye, and nude lipstick. To finish things off, Jenner chose to let her hair flow freely.

Jenner's striking glam matched the energy of her outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner is no stranger to the Met Gala red carpet—she has now attended the Costume Institute's annual event eight times.

To honor last year’s theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," she wore a custom Ferragamo dress designed by the oh-so talented Maximilian Davis. The embellished tweed gown showcased sheer panels, a bustier design, and a high-slit hemline for a sultry edge, while a subtle collared detail at the waist nodded to classic suiting.

Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist elevated the look with mesh opera gloves, shimmering Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and embellished pumps.

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Jenner pictured at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Jenner skipped the after-parties last year, we’re secretly hoping for a second appearance this evening. If her late-night look is anything like her red carpet ensemble, we’re certainly in for a treat.