Kylie Jenner Delivers Bare Naked Drama in Her 2026 Met Gala Schiaparelli Dress
The mogul made heads turn on the red carpet.
There are always a handful of stars that you can count on for a show-stopping arrival at the Met Gala, and Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly one of them. With each red carpet look, she never fails to deliver the drama.
Jenner arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art—without her beau Timothée Chalamet—wearing a sculptural Schiaparelli gown that nailed the “Fashion Is Art” dress code while remixing the classic naked dress. Her breathtaking piece featured an ultra-tight corset and a sweeping embroidered skirt that caught the attention of every single spectator. From the front, the gown appeared sculpted to her exact measurements, before peeling down—like a dress halfway in the process of being pulled on.
Stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist completed Jenner’s eye-catching look with a massive pearl-adorned choker and matching earrings.Article continues below
To no surprise, the mogul opted for full-on glam. Makeup artist Ariel Tejada pulled the look together with bleached eyebrows, a dramatic smoky eye, and nude lipstick. To finish things off, Jenner chose to let her hair flow freely.
Jenner is no stranger to the Met Gala red carpet—she has now attended the Costume Institute's annual event eight times.
To honor last year’s theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," she wore a custom Ferragamo dress designed by the oh-so talented Maximilian Davis. The embellished tweed gown showcased sheer panels, a bustier design, and a high-slit hemline for a sultry edge, while a subtle collared detail at the waist nodded to classic suiting.
Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist elevated the look with mesh opera gloves, shimmering Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and embellished pumps.
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While Jenner skipped the after-parties last year, we’re secretly hoping for a second appearance this evening. If her late-night look is anything like her red carpet ensemble, we’re certainly in for a treat.
Lauren K. Tappan is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers trend forecasting and shopping stories, highlighting runway-inspired styles and a blend of emerging and established brands. Prior to joining Marie Claire, she worked as a freelance editor for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE, specializing in e-commerce content and curating seasonal trend reports. Earlier in her career, she worked at Town & Country, developing a strong portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in communications with a minor in journalism from the University of Pennsylvania. While at Penn, she served as editor-in-chief of The Walk, the university's fashion magazine, and completed internships at Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.