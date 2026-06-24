The sleek, oval-shaped shades in Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram post weren't your average sunglasses. Jenner helped design them with Meta. The same goes for her launch event look on June 23. Jenner's halter dress actually debuted on a Gucci by Tom Ford runway over 25 years ago.

Jenner's AI glasses filmed everything inside the New York City launch party for Meta's latest wearable tech, including her vintage score. Stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist tracked down a little nude dress from Ford's Gucci Fall 1999 runway show.

Kylie Jenner posed in a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford dress and her new Meta sunglasses. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Fashion girl-beloved vintage boutique Tab Vintage kept the dress in tip-top shape, much like it did Jenner's 2026 BAFTAs dress from Mugler. Every element—especially the bodycon leather, open back, and rosette-topped torso—tapped into her affinity for sultry minimalism. The thigh-sweeping style earned extra points for matching her new Gucci Castello Sandals effortlessly.

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Jenner's sky-high stilettos were from Gucci, too. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

In true Kardashian-Jenner form, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took subtle creative liberties with the original runway look. First, the one keyhole cut-out was sewn shut beneath her leather rosette. She also opted out of the circa-1999, knee-high boots. (Their black leather would've matched the glossiness of her Meta sunglasses, though.) Knowing Jenner, she wanted the filming frames to be her outfit's boldest accessory.

See Jenner's Gucci dress on Tom Ford's Fall 1999 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Meta glasses may be new to Jenner's closet, but much like her sisters, she's been collecting vintage Gucci by Tom Ford for years. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner introduced her to the designer's 14-year reign as early as 2020. In more recent years, she's flaunted the new-to-her finds at New York Knicks games, family holiday parties, and all over Instagram. That said, it's only right Jenner broke in her new sunnies with Gucci by Tom Ford.

In May 2025, Jenner sat courtside in vintage Gucci by Tom Ford Fall 1999 pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is Tom Ford's Gucci a status symbol in Hollywood. This specific collection is a fashion-girl favorite. Everyone from Gabbriette and Kim Kardashian to Bella Hadid has tracked down designs from the Fall 1999 show. In 2024, Hadid got her hands on the line's flared green trousers initially modeled by Gisele Bündchen in the 26-year-old campaign.

Meanwhile in Jan. 2026, Kim Kardashian showcased Tom Ford's leather-and-mink Gucci pants around Aspen, Colorado. Owning at least one piece from the Texan creative's Gucci era is a rite of passage in It girl circles. With Kylie Jenner's endorsement, skinny Meta sunglasses will be next.

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