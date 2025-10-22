Can Minimalism and Maximalism Mix? I'm Putting It to the Test This Fall

There has been much discussion in my niche minimalist community about incorporating maximalism into a traditionally minimalist style. Minimalism, in its truest form, can be deemed overly simple, bare, and perhaps even often boring. However, I believe a basic and considered personal style doesn’t have to be a snooze fest.

I have worked in fashion for over a decade, but I still struggle to describe my style. The word "minimalism" tends to conjure sterile or otherwise uninspired associations, which have never quite felt like me. I lean towards it because it strips bare certain elements, free from the chaos of life. Maximalism, on the other hand, celebrates individuality. Together, they create a beautiful counterbalance: quiet simplicity infused with elegant personality.

As a result, my style is layered. It’s minimalist, yes, but with a hint of depth. By "depth," I mean intention, purpose, and beauty from thoughtful styling. I play with textures, fabrics, and shapes; accessories are key. Yes, perhaps looking from far away, it’s easy to digest and flattering, but there are details within details to absorb once you look closer. There is nothing I love more than wearing something that, from afar, looks black, but when peering closer, it is a luxurious texture. Let's get into how I combine maximalism with my more minimalist style.

My favorite way of incorporating a bit of my version of maximalism is with patterns, prints, and textures. I constantly think of exotic leathers, suede, ponyhair, neutral animal prints, and other quietly cool patterns. There are so many incredible vintage pieces to be found by searching via texture or pattern.

Accessories—mainly jewelry, scarves, hats, bags, and shoes—are my preferred way to show personality with minimalist looks. I lean toward fabrics, subtle jewel tones or hues, maybe snake skin heels, maybe a faux fur shawl, maybe a polka dot hat. These are means to have fun, play, and add spice. When my look is toned down, I feel that extra confidence boost when I add a maximalist accessory. Cue my zebra-print collar poking out from a tied trench coat

I’ve also been loving the new ways minimalists are incorporating maximalist ideas from the runways, taking note of the excessive hair combs in The Row's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, the brooches featured in old Philo-era Céline, or the silk scarves featured in Michael Rider’s new vision for the brand.

The beauty is that you can incorporate these into however minimalist or maximalist you desire to be. Do one less comb, make your brooch a small detail one could miss, or tie your silk scarf in your hair instead. Wear a huge earring with an all-black look, and you’re ready.

Perhaps minimalism and maximalism aren’t opposites after all. Maybe they meet in the middle, where clarity and expression coexist. Here, every element serves a purpose, no matter how bold or subtle. That middle ground is where I’d like to live—where the eye feasts on subtle details, where confidence comes through considered play, and where, ultimately, we can have it all.