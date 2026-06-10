Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian Style the Same Gucci G-String Dress So Differently
Both It girls pulled off the whale-tail with ease.
Kim Kardashian's race to wear the most Gucci in one Formula 1 weekend didn't end when her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, came in second at the Monaco Grand Prix. Two days later, she made her final lap in the Gucci G-string gown originally modeled by Kate Moss on the Fall 2026 runway.
Kardashian and Hamilton traded trackside PDA moments for a private cruise just off the coast of Monte Carlo. It was the power couple's only relaxed outing all weekend, meaning she could've kept it casual in a summery matching set. That would've been off-brand for any Kardashian, though. She and stylist Dani Levi went all out for the after-dark voyage instead. Gucci creative director Demna (Kardashian's close friend since his Balenciaga days) loaned her the closing look from his debut fashion show at Gucci.
From the front, it was 2026's most bedazzled black gown. Intricately placed crystals covered every square inch of its turtleneck, long sleeves, and fitted column skirt. When the light hit Kardashian's rhinestones just right, locals could see her shine from miles away.
Believe it or not, spots the sparklers didn't touch stood out the most. The dress originally went viral for its completely open back—and the lingerie it revealed. So, Kardashian posed with her back to the camera in almost every Instagram-worthy pic. The oval-shaped keyhole stretched so wide, it bordered on side cut-out territory (a favorite among her fashion girl sisters, especially Kylie Jenner). Directly below the side slits appeared one of Gucci's most iconic house codes: the nostalgic G-string thong.
It's unclear if Demna stitched the teeny-tiny whale-tail onto Kardashian's gown, or if it's stacked beneath her plunge back. During Tom Ford's tenure at Gucci (the era that inspires Demna's designs the most), he debuted the status symbol as an additional layer on the Spring 1997 catwalk. After teasing its stringy straps under a skirt set, Ford dressed a model in an oversize sweater and nothing but the paper-thin thong on the bottom. The brand's logo—two interlocking Gs—were the glue that held each hip-high band together.
Fast forward to 2026, and Demna reimagined Ford's exact silhouette with diamonds inside each letter. It's like the Balenciaga alum sculpted the dress just for Kardashian. Anything that shimmers, shows some skin, and has ties to the '90s is like a bat signal for the SKIMS founder.
Knowing Kardashian, she was also drawn to the dress because Kate Moss was the first to wear it. The two It girls have been friends for over a decade. "She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style," Kardashian shared in 2021, after casting Moss in her SKIMS summer campaign.
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Last February, the supermodel shut down Gucci's Fall 2026 show in the same backless look. Moss's take was slightly more accessorized, thanks to patent pointy mules, diamond drop earrings, and a compact clutch.
It takes courage to pull off a gown with a peekaboo thong. For Kardashian, it's nothing new. Back in 2018, she flaunted an almost identical G-string beneath a neon yellow matching set on Instagram. The underwear was black with Gucci's emblem in yellow gold, suggesting it was a vintage find from Tom Ford's run.
In the years since, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey, and more have styled fashion's most recognizable lingerie. Place your bets on who's next.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.