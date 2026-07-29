I Tried Kylie Jenner's Favorite $38 Tank Top—and a Stranger Asked Me to AirDrop Her the Link

While I refresh my white T-shirt collection on a bi-annual basis, I've been wearing the same tank tops since high school. That is, until Kylie Jenner gave me a reason to retire my well-loved Hanes styles: her beloved under-$40 tank tops from Guizio.

Guizio's Perfect Classic Tank first piqued my interest during Coachella 2026, when it scored a spot on Jenner's Instagram grid. One month later, after the scoop-neck style proved itself desert-proof, Jenner tested it in a completely different environment: an air-conditioned Madison Square Garden. It matched the effortlessly cool charm of Jenner's nod to blue-and-orange New York Knicks styling, without looking too relaxed next to her five-figure Hermès Birkin bag.

Kylie Jenner brought her beloved Guizio tank top to a New York Knicks game in May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a Citi Bike ride with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, in New York City last month, she wore the same tank top, but in black. It was the most wallet-friendly find in her all-black look, beating a vintage Gucci bamboo-handle bag, Maison Margiela's Tabi ballet flats, and even her $65 sunglasses from Otra.

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In June, Jenner wore the black Guizio tank top with cropped pants and Maison Margiela Tabis. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, it's one thing to pull off a tank top in a big city. With the elevated basics takeover, no one would bat an eye. But could it bring her outfit's "L.A. girl takes New York City" energy to the Midwest, where tank tops are reserved for farmhands or 90-degree days? Much to my surprise, yes.

I styled it the Kylie Jenner Way for an afternoon in Ann Arbor, Michigan: with calf-length capris from Commando (the brand behind some of Kendall Jenner's best leggings looks), black leather flip-flops, oval-shaped sunglasses, and the bag charm trend on Kate Spade New York's Duo Mini Shoulder Bag, as my own personal touch. To raise the stakes, I paired the Perfect Classic Tank with a more challenging counterpart than jeans: the capri pants trend. Despite the splash of strawberry red, the Guizio tank still stole the show.

The Guizio tank top helped me turn heads in my small town. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

I've been sampling celebrity-approved styles for years, but never have I ever received a positive public reaction quite like this one. While my fiancé and I enjoyed ice cream cones at a local stand, not one, but two fellow fashion girls asked me where I found my tank top. I'm not a gatekeeper, so I gladly revealed its Guizio origins. They were especially shocked to learn it also earned Jenner's endorsement. (I even AirDropped one of them the link.)

Not only did it keep the compliments coming, the Perfect Classic Tank lived up to its name. When I initially held it up to my curvy figure, I questioned if the Medium was genuinely a Medium. However, every element—from the curved neckline to the hip-length hem—fit me like a glove.

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That's not to say I felt suffocated, though. It hugged my bodice, supported my bust, and cinched my waist ever-so-slightly. (I even felt secure enough to go braless.) If I didn't adore it so much as a street style staple, I'd be sleeping in the tank top from Monday through Sunday.

I can't wait to style the tank top with every pair of pants in my closet. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Luckily for me, Guizio offers the comfort-first silhouette in three colors, including white, black, and Heather gray. I never thought I'd say this, but after this audition, my tired tank tops are officially in retirement.

TOPICS Kylie Jenner