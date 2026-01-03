Having already resurrected the naked dress in 2004-era couture on New Year's Day, Bella Hadid debuted another immaculate outfit on the very same day. While grabbing dinner at Matsuhisa in Aspen, Colorado, the model paired bootcut leather pants with a corset top, and a faux fur coat.

In spite of the wintery climes, Hadid opted for a black midriff-baring corset top, which she styled with black bootcut leather pants, worn over black boots. Adding a pop of warmth to the outfit, the Ôrəbella founder opted for a mid-length, mink-style, faux fur coat, while she carried a leopard-print shoulder bag and wore black leather gloves.

A woven leather belt featuring a large circular buckle and a pair of ombre sunglasses completed the sleek look.

Bella Hadid wearing a luxe fur coat, leather bootcut pants, and a black corset top. (Image credit: The Daily Stardust/ LA Gossip TV / BACKGRID)

2026 may have only just begun, but Hadid seemingly isn't taking a break when it comes to providing the world with the style inspiration it sorely needs.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Bella Hadid