Bella Hadid's Aspen Style Pairs Bootcut Leather Pants With a Leopard-Print Bag and a Luxe Fur Coat
A cropped corset top and black leather gloves completed the sleek outfit.
Having already resurrected the naked dress in 2004-era couture on New Year's Day, Bella Hadid debuted another immaculate outfit on the very same day. While grabbing dinner at Matsuhisa in Aspen, Colorado, the model paired bootcut leather pants with a corset top, and a faux fur coat.
In spite of the wintery climes, Hadid opted for a black midriff-baring corset top, which she styled with black bootcut leather pants, worn over black boots. Adding a pop of warmth to the outfit, the Ôrəbella founder opted for a mid-length, mink-style, faux fur coat, while she carried a leopard-print shoulder bag and wore black leather gloves.
A woven leather belt featuring a large circular buckle and a pair of ombre sunglasses completed the sleek look.
2026 may have only just begun, but Hadid seemingly isn't taking a break when it comes to providing the world with the style inspiration it sorely needs.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Bella Hadid
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.