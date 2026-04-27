Hello again! I logged on after vacation expecting to play catch-up on all the ways celebrities have been sampling spring trends and method dressing on the Devil Wears Prada 2 press circuit. Instead, the women I keep the closest tabs on had a different update: They’ve been rallying around one great closet essential: Leset's Margo T-shirt. It's so good, even NARPs (Non-A-List Regular People) own in multiples. When I say this was the shove I needed to overhaul my basics drawer for the new season ahead, I mean it.

The Leset Margo T-Shirt

Jennifer Lawrence strolled through NYC in the Leset Margo T-shirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The elevated basics brand Leset has been an IYKYK favorite among well-dressed women, famous and not-so-famous, for years now. But in the past few weeks, all women like Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and Emma Stone wanted to wear out and about is its plain white T-shirt. Her name is Margo, and she’s a one-hundred percent cotton crewneck that hits just above the hip bones.

Earlier this month, Katie Holmes proved the Leset Margo is a New Yorker staple. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Near-perfect reviews from Bloomingdale’s to Amazon shed some extra light on why this shirt has managed to turn up everywhere from Holmes’s downtown mom walks to film festival red carpets and panels. It’s even made a cameo in another Harry Styles music video. The weight and handfeel of the cotton are sublime—and it’s the rare white tee that isn’t even a little sheer.

Article continues below

This is the part of the newsletter where I reveal I’m seven-ish months pregnant and definitely on the lookout for easy wardrobe solutions. (Surprise!) So, styling up a plain, goes-with-anything tee fills a hole in my closet by default. Here’s how I’m wearing it.

How I Style It

The Leset Margo is pregnancy-friendly, too. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

The Jennifer Lawrence formula—Leset T-shirt plus an easy pant and high-vamp flats—perfectly maps onto my comfort-first styling strategy of the moment. But it’s a little too chilly to make the shirt my only layer, and I want more than black and white in the mix. My solution? Pulling last summer’s scarves out of storage and tying them under a light barn jacket.

Once things heat up again, I’ll wade back into Katie Holmes territory and style my white tee with a light poplin skirt and beachy accessories. This skirt was one of my favorites pre-pregnancy, and the smocked waistband still works with a seven-months-pregnant stomach, too. And when I’m lacking the willpower to really get dressed, I can still feel like a celeb in the same T-shirt, leggings, and an A-list-approved sneaker.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors