Katie Holmes will never say no to an adventurous spring color combination before sampling it on the New York City sidewalks. Spring 2026's strawberry-red and sky-blue shades definitely passed her test drive on April 15, thanks to the cool-girl basics that bookended them.

Paparazzi couldn't miss Holmes during her mid-afternoon walk, first because of her stark white T-shirt by Leset. Then, its slightly cropped hem stopped right in line with the elasticized waist of her cotton Rosie Assoulin skirt. Fellow blue-and-red enthusiasts sold out her exact shirred poplin midi, which was 80-percent cornflower blue before 20-percent strawberry red garnished the ankle-grazing hem.

Katie Holmes was spotted in NYC wearing a rising Spring 2026 color combination: strawberry red and sky blue. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Beneath the maxi's blinding hem emerged not another spring It-color, but black leather Jordaan loafers from Gucci. (The patent leather looks pristine, despite being on Holmes's shoe rack since 2016.) They might not have matched the soft, structure-less renditions seen on Gigi Hadid, Lindsay Lohan, or Selena Gomez recently, but Gucci's horsebit motif is certainly having a moment. The same equestrian hardware atop her elongated toe boxes also frosts the front of the label's Borsetto Bag. To finish, the Dawson's Creek alum re-wore the bucket-style A.P.C. bag seen alongside her Miu Miu Mary Janes last week.

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Holmes's two-tone skirt is a direct result of Miu Miu, Diotima, and Prada pairing red with blue pieces on Spring 2026 runways. (Plus, Marie Claire's endorsement of their takes.) The cherry-red craze dove a few tints deeper this season, while blue Oxfords and ruffle skirts read more tranquil than ever before.

Coperni paired a bright, delicately-draped blue dress with Mary Janes on the opposite end of the color wheel. Then, Vivienne Westwood blended the two tints into one printed, semi-sheer slip. Loewe, on the other hand, kept its red-and-blue mentions subtle, by stacking contrasting crewnecks beneath a quarter-zip windbreaker.

A model wore sky blue and strawberry red on the Coperni Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Vivienne Westwood added its own avant-garde twist on the color combination. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Loewe kept its pops of strawberry and blue to just that, pops. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Holmes has started a few color combination trends of her own in recent months, including butter yellow and tomato red, olive green and salmon pink, burgundy and brown, and more. See? She truly does give every duo a fair shot, even on red carpets.

Shop Red and Blue Styles Inspired by Katie Holmes