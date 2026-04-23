If Role Model had been more specific about what Sally looks like in "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," I assume she'd be the spitting image of Dakota Johnson—down to the "wild card" street style. Her strawberry red barn jacket on their April 22 date is worth writing a chart-topping song about.

The power couple's first trip to New York City together started with an arm-in-arm stroll through Manhattan. The Spring 2026 color trend atop Johnson's sold-out The Row coat made them unmissable. Meet their third-wheel: the cotton-canvas, Elodianna barn jacket covered in a garden-fresh shade of strawberry red. Maybe Johnson sized up once, judging by its slight slouch along the button-down closure, cargo-flap pockets, and unused waist-cinching drawstring. In true barn jacket form, a contrasting black collar juxtaposed the maximalist tint, while kickstarting the rest of her outfit's color story.

Dakota Johnson's strawberry red barn jacket made her date with Role Model unmissable. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Then, the Materialists actor traded sky-blue denim for black, straight-leg jeans from Rihanna-beloved brand AGOLDE. Her $238 pair matched velvet ballet flats from The Row, the bow-tied pair that's remained by the couple's side all month. Despite wearing them for three straight dates, Johnson's signature spring shoe is still shoppable. The same cannot be said of her next The Row pull.

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It's difficult to see beneath her boyfriend's brown leather bomber jacket, but Johnson's favorite The Row Astra Bag made it to NYC. Much like her slippers, the burgundy bowling bag has been spotted on all of their public-facing dates this month. You may also recognize her oval-shaped Prada sunglasses, Cartier Love hoop earrings, or pinky Jessica McCormack ring from either of their April meet-ups in L.A.

Every element of Johnson's off-duty 'fit felt like something her Materialists character would wear. Role Model matched his girlfriend's energy in a gray V-neck sweater, dark-wash jeans, a leather jacket, and stark white sneakers. The Maine native's baseball cap ended his streetwear set on a very Chris Evans in Materialists note.

Judging by their couples' style, the two seem to be cut from the same effortlessly-cool cloth. Wednesday marked the first time such a pigmented Spring 2026 color trend joined their date, though. Perhaps while in town, Johnson wanted to channel Jennifer Lawrence and Katie Holmes. Both New York It girls pulled off the shade's blue undertones this week, after seeing it on Miu Miu, Diotima, and Prada's runways. Being in such close proximity to Johnson might influence Role Model to follow suit.

Shop Barn Jackets and Ballet Flats Inspired by Dakota Johnson

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TOPICS Dakota Johnson