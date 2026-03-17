Hi, everyone! Fashion Month is finally over, which for me means two things: First, I’m sharing my final takes on the runway circuit, including dispatches on the frenzy surrounding Chanel’s new collection, all the mystique surrounding The Row, and this season’s surprising (and overdue!) modeling trend. Second, I’m turning over my closet from winter to spring clothes at last. A-listers and I have had the same easy-to-style piece at the front of our minds, and closets, for the gradually warmer days ahead. That item? The white maxi skirt trend.

The Great White Skirt

Barbara Palvin styling the white skirt trend the sporty way. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn’t matter if you’re an avowed minimalist like Zoë Kravitz or you’re following the Katie Holmes template for cool-mom styling: You’ll want an effortless white midi skirt in your spring arsenal. They might seem too pristine to try on the rack, but a few minutes scrolling through celebrity street style can convince you of their staying power and everyday wearability. (No wonder they’ve come back every spring since 2023.) My favorite celeb follows are wearing them right now with button-up cardigans and trenches on the East Coast; out in LA, they’re trying cropped tees and color-block flats.

Zoë Kravitz paired her white skirt with high-vamp flats for a New York City walk. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes, meanwhile, tried hers the easy-breezy way with a T-shirt and Vivaia flats. (Image credit: Vivaia)

I now have at least five variations in my own closet, each with a slightly different fit and details (like pleats, lace, or tiered layers). Honestly, I wear the white skirt trend way more than jeans. Here’s how.

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How I Style It

Lest you think the white skirt trend is too easy-breezy for work, I’m starting off with a version I’ve worn everywhere from the front rows at Copenhagen and New York Fashion Week to my weekday commutes to MC HQ. The key is balancing the prancing-through-a-field energy of a tiered, pintuck skirt with the more structured top and serious (but still walkable!) flats. Most days, I’ll go for a more classic striped button-down in blue, pink, or green. This week, I broke in an under-$100 version of another spring trend I know I’ll wear for seasons: the shirt with a built-in matching scarf.

Wearing my white skirt at Copenhagen Fashion Week. (Image credit: Heidi Jones)

That said, my white skirt collection gets the most mileage on the weekends, when I want to be more relaxed but still feel put-together. It’s still a little chilly in New York City, so this outfit brings together a cozy top layer with a skirt and sneakers that can handle 15,000-step errand days. On top, I’ll add a false spring-proof trench coat and a shoulder bag.