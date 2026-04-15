I am in the middle of a wardrobe deep clean, and one thing has become clear throughout the process: I'm over my usual white tees and tanks. I simply have too many, and while I love them, they make for less-exciting outfits. How many times can you really wear the same one under a sweater or sweatshirt before it starts to feel boring? So I've turned to Reformation for the best non-basic T-shirts, and five trends have emerged in the process.

You already know Ref as the go-to for vacation must-haves, classic wedding guest dresses, and chic yet comfortable footwear, but this is me begging you to check out their assortment of tops. The new-in pages are full of elevated versions of the classic styles I've been shopping for years. Celebrity-approved graphic tees can easily add color to your basic outfits. Three-quarter-length picks are the cooler versions of the base layers I wore all winter long. Even a CBK-coded boatneck top dares me to show a little skin now that the weather is heating up. If you're stuck in a wardrobe rut, these easy buys might be your way out.

Below, I broke down the T-shirt trends you need to shop now for instantly cooler outfits. You have enough black tank tops and white crewnecks to last you into 2030—why not add a little spice?

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Boatneck Tops

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Boatneck tops are the chicer version of your basic T-shirts. They're my favorite style, personally, because they hide my bra straps while showing a touch of skin. The options at Ref also have a fitted silhouette similar to the waist-defined cardigans that trended over the fall and winter. Perfect for wearing to the office with trousers or on a night out with jeans, these offer a little something different to your routine.

V-Neck Tops

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The last time V-neck tops trended, I was in middle school—they were lace-trimmed camisoles, and I wore them two at a time, in contrasting colors. The pre-layered look is back, and the show is the skin-baring silhouette. Whether you opt for a micro V-neck that looks nearly like a crewneck or something a bit lower-cut, Reformation has you covered.

Striped Tees

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Lean into the Kurt Cobain look with tomboyish striped tees. They offer a laidback approach to summer dressing thanks to slouchier, subtly oversized silhouettes. For a true skater boy look, layer a striped tee over a solid-colored, fitted long-sleeved option.

Three-Quarter-Length Sleeved Tops

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The three-quarter-length sleeve tee is the latest early-aughts-inspired trend taking root in 2026. The look has found a home on TikTok, the style is being hailed as an easy transitional find while the weather still yo-yos. Whether you opt for a fitted version or a looser T-shirt style, there are options that would fit into almost every wardrobe.

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Graphic Tees

Graphic tees are back—Just ask Jennifer Lawrence, Lila Moss, and Odessa A'Zion. A bit playful and a bit unserious, graphic options are spring's most unexpected trend. Reformation's picks range from vintage-inspired oversized options to dainty finds.