After a week of styling TV-friendly outfits for her 2026 Winter Olympics series, "Megan Takes Milan," Megan Thee Stallion is back to her regularly-scheduled programing. That is, she's wearing sultry looks one wrong move away from a wardrobe malfunction. On February 23, the day after the Milan Cortina Games' closing ceremonies, the Grammy winner posed in an itty-bitty cardigan and an even riskier skirt, which quite literally hung on by a thread.

Megan's exact zip code remains a mystery, but her skin-baring set suggests she's soaking up some post-Olympics solo time in 60° Fahrenheit Milan. Stylist Isiah Ahmad kept the patriotic, Team USA picks coming with Thom Browne's $2,050 Argyle Cardigan. Spring 2026's trending argyle print decorated the cardigan's bust and three-quarter-length sleeves, before the brand's red, white, and blue stripes lined its ultra-cropped hem.

If you thought her Thom Browne knit was flirty, you obviously haven't scrolled to her mini skirt. The "Hiss" rapper wrapped a sarong-style midi skirt from Vietnamese label Fanci Club around her waist like a bath towel.

Megan Thee Stallion posed for an Instagram photoshoot in a Thom Browne cardigan and lace-up midi skirt. (Image credit: @megantheestallion)

Instead of securing the skirt's corset-inspired lacing, Megan let it dangle knot-free. That way, the $380 statement piece went from a hip-high side slit to a full-on leg reveal. Khaki-colored laces and grommets punctured the knee-grazing skirt's other side, too. A fold-over waistband made the low-rise style slouch even further—a saucy embellishment this performer would never turn down.

The skirt's lace-up slit created a butt panel-like reveal. (Image credit: @theestallion)

In addition to the $2,050 argyle sweater, Thom Browne loaned Megan a silhouette even more synonymous with the luxury house: a dog-shaped top-handle bag named Hector. Gray, charcoal, and white plaid stretched from the dachshund's floppy ears to its perked-up tail.

Red carpet fanatics know Thom Browne well, but Megan Thee Stallions' skirt comes from a newer brand. If you're unfamiliar with Fanci Club, allow Marie Claire to introduce you to fashion's current destination for A-list going-out clothes. Just last year, the six-year-old brand added Dua Lipa, Doechii, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Ice Spice to its roster. (Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter discovered Fanci Club's corset-centric styles as early as 2022.) Even so, not one It girl has publicly pulled off Megan Thee Stallion's barely-there mini skirt. Perhaps with a bit of encouragement from Hot Girl Meg, that'll change soon.

