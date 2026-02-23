Megan Thee Stallion's Khaki Lace-Up Midi Skirt Quite Literally Hangs On By a Thread
She deserves an Olympic medal for this styling maneuver.
After a week of styling TV-friendly outfits for her 2026 Winter Olympics series, "Megan Takes Milan," Megan Thee Stallion is back to her regularly-scheduled programing. That is, she's wearing sultry looks one wrong move away from a wardrobe malfunction. On February 23, the day after the Milan Cortina Games' closing ceremonies, the Grammy winner posed in an itty-bitty cardigan and an even riskier skirt, which quite literally hung on by a thread.
Megan's exact zip code remains a mystery, but her skin-baring set suggests she's soaking up some post-Olympics solo time in 60° Fahrenheit Milan. Stylist Isiah Ahmad kept the patriotic, Team USA picks coming with Thom Browne's $2,050 Argyle Cardigan. Spring 2026's trending argyle print decorated the cardigan's bust and three-quarter-length sleeves, before the brand's red, white, and blue stripes lined its ultra-cropped hem.
If you thought her Thom Browne knit was flirty, you obviously haven't scrolled to her mini skirt. The "Hiss" rapper wrapped a sarong-style midi skirt from Vietnamese label Fanci Club around her waist like a bath towel.
Instead of securing the skirt's corset-inspired lacing, Megan let it dangle knot-free. That way, the $380 statement piece went from a hip-high side slit to a full-on leg reveal. Khaki-colored laces and grommets punctured the knee-grazing skirt's other side, too. A fold-over waistband made the low-rise style slouch even further—a saucy embellishment this performer would never turn down.
In addition to the $2,050 argyle sweater, Thom Browne loaned Megan a silhouette even more synonymous with the luxury house: a dog-shaped top-handle bag named Hector. Gray, charcoal, and white plaid stretched from the dachshund's floppy ears to its perked-up tail.
Red carpet fanatics know Thom Browne well, but Megan Thee Stallions' skirt comes from a newer brand. If you're unfamiliar with Fanci Club, allow Marie Claire to introduce you to fashion's current destination for A-list going-out clothes. Just last year, the six-year-old brand added Dua Lipa, Doechii, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Ice Spice to its roster. (Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter discovered Fanci Club's corset-centric styles as early as 2022.) Even so, not one It girl has publicly pulled off Megan Thee Stallion's barely-there mini skirt. Perhaps with a bit of encouragement from Hot Girl Meg, that'll change soon.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.