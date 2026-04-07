So far on The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour, Meryl Streep has worn Givenchy, Schiaparelli, Dolce & Gabbana, and even a cerulean blue J.Crew sweater. The actor proved she's a true fashion girl in Tokyo, though, by adding Matthieu Blazy's Chanel to the mix.

A week after Streep's stylist, Micaela Erlanger, promised "lots" of blood-red looks, the actor went all in on the color in Tokyo with Look 5 from Chanel's Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 collection. The fringed, devil-red skirt set is made up of a shoulder-padded jacket and midi skirt, both covered in an abstract white print. Asymmetrical black curtains of fringe decorated Streep's high neckline, cuffs, and hems. Even the Oscar winner's black-and-white cap-toe slingback pumps click-clacked down the same early-December catwalk. She finished it off with Chanel-branded sunglasses, a vintage Chanel clutch from Fashionphile, and gold hoop earrings from Leighton Jewels.

This is something we can imagine Miranda Priestly would wear to the Runway offices. Though she'd never ride the subway in the crimson co-ord like Blazy intended when he presented the collection in an abandoned station—she's a strict car-service girl.

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Meryl Streep wore Chanel to The Devil Wears Prada 2 Tokyo premiere. (Image credit: Courtesy of Chanel)

It debuted five months earlier on Chanel's Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Perhaps Erlanger sent a "what is she wearing text" to Anne Hathaway's stylist, Erin Walsh, because the co-stars walked the red carpet in the same color palette—Hathaway in a a strapless, black, red, and white Valentino Haute Couture dress, featuring peplum ruffles atop the column skirt. (The Interstellar actor chose the Valentino equivalent of Chanel cap-toe heels: the famous Rockstud stilettos in white with yellow gold studs.)

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It's been a minute since we've seen Streep in Chanel. Back in 2017, then-creative director Karl Lagerfeld accused her of turning down a custom couture gown for the Oscars, because another designer would compensate her—which a representative for Streep told The Hollywood Reporter wasn't true. (Chanel also followed up with THR: "When informed by the stylist that Ms. Streep had chosen a dress by another designer, there was no mention of the reason. Chanel wishes to express our continued and deep respect for Ms. Streep.”)

Clearly, the Little Women actor bears no ill will toward the maison. Leave it to the fellow fashion giants to clear the air with a stellar runway pull, one of her most impressive yet on The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour. Plus, who can resist Matthieu Mania?