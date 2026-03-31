Happy kick off to The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour to all who celebrate! Superstars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway—the iconic duo behind the film's Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs characters—arrived at the Mexico City premiere on March 30th looking just as chic as their on-screen counterparts, if a little more chummy.

For the sunny event, both Oscar-winning actresses stuck to luxe jewel tones with their looks, with Streep donning a navy jumpsuit and her signature low ponytail (plus a pair of shades that would make both Miranda and a certain Condé Nast executive proud). Hathaway leaned a little more into the devilish details with a ruby red mini dress, luxe crimson lipstick, and—my favorite detail—a trendy micro French manicure in (what else?) brilliant scarlet red.

Nail artist Sara Roomer created the stiletto-red French manicure—a shade that closely echoes Jimmy Choo’s signature red-bottom aesthetic, and would feel perfectly at home in the halls of Runway. Paired with short, oval shaped nails, the look was both stylish and no-nonsense, exactly the aesthetic of a booked and busy features editor.

A close-up show of Anne Hathaway's red micro French manicure. (Image credit: Sara Roomer)

Since the sequel picks up several years after Andy Sachs was sacked by Miranda (sorry, had to do it) it makes sense that the former second assistant has fine tuned her beauty trend radar. After all, the micro French mani is booming for spring (I have a pastel green version on my nails as I write this), and a bold red hue is an undeniably timeless shade. So, whether you want to channel your own inner fashion editor or you're itching to switch up your manicure for spring, keep scrolling for a few The Devil Wears Prada-worthy red polishes to DIY the look at home.

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