The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast jetted from New York City to the London premiere faster than you can say cerulean. On April 22, the sun lit up The Devil Wears Prada 2 red carpet, an effect the "Prada 4" and their designer outfits seem to have on every city.

To quote an Instagram Story from Meryl Streep's stylist, Micaela Erlanger, the month-long press tour is "still not over." Fortunately the style series remains top-tier—otherwise British fans would've missed out on Anne Hathaway in Versace, Emily Blunt in Balenciaga, and more. Being an early bird had its perks: Simone Ashley's neon pink Mugler dress warmed up the red carpet for her co-stars. Then, the Runway veterans stayed true to the film's color palette, beginning with Streep in black, red, and white Prada. Meanwhile, Hathaway posed in a corseted black gown from Atelier Versace, before Blunt wore crimson Balenciaga from head-to-toe.

VIPs outside the core four secured spots on Marie Claire's best-dressed list, too. (Well done, Donatella Versace and Sabrina Elba.) Keep scrolling for the best looks on The Devil Wears Prada 2 red carpet. Then, stay tuned for the cast's grand return to NYC. Erlanger's IG confirmed it's coming.

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Anne Hathaway wearing Atelier Versace

Anne Hathaway posed for photographers at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway wore Versace twice this month, but only while promoting Mother Mary. The Devil Wears Prada 2 run was noticeably Versace-free, until stylist Erin Walsh dressed her in a tuxedo-inspired strapless gown for today's London red carpet. Black rhinestones decorated the curved neckline, before two lapel-like flaps revealed her torso's mesh illusion cut-outs. From there, the button-down skirt turned velvet all the way to the tip of the train.

Hathaway knew a dress this dramatic didn't require much accessorizing, so she opted for Bulgari diamond earrings and a couple cocktail rings.

Meryl Streep wearing Prada

Meryl Streep was all smiles on The Devil Wears Prada 2 red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hues red, black, and white pretty much belong to Streep and Miranda Priestly now. For proof, see how effortlessly she pulled them off in a white blouse, a scarlet silk jacket, and black straight-leg trousers, all with Prada tags. Extra points for her bedazzled Judith Leiber clutch made to look like the Runway book that never leaves Miranda's side.

Emily Blunt wearing Custom Balenciaga

Emily Blunt paired her Mikimoto diamonds with crimson Balenciaga. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt's custom Balenciaga two-piece marked quite a shift from her Schiaparelli couture gown in NYC. For starters, stylist Jessica Paster assisted Blunt in lacing up her strapless, dome-shaped bustier, which transformed into an elongated, carpet-grazing train. The high-low hemline revealed matching, straight-leg trousers in lieu of a skirt. The only similarity between this week's looks? She frosted herself in Mikimoto jewels worthy of a five-page feature in Runway.

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Simone Ashley wearing Mugler

Simone Ashley added another jewel tone to her red carpet repertoire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Simone Ashley, The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour has been her opportunity to test every jewel tone on stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray's color wheel. Following royal blue and moss green, the Bridgerton star returned home to London in an eye-squintingly pink dress from Mugler. Its single shoulder, high-rise belt, and sculptural skirt proved she truly can pull off any shade, even in a fabric as dense as taffeta.

Donatella Versace wearing Versace

Donatella Versace made a surprise appearance at The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway had the most fabulous plus-one in London: Donatella Versace. She looked effortlessly glamorous in an off-the-shoulder corset and the matching maxi skirt. Diamonds in various shapes and sizes added just enough visual interest to her simply chic select.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg looked oh-so sleek in a gold slip dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Always a fun presence on the red carpet, Amelia Dimoldenberg traveled from NYC to London right alongside The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast. She posed for photographers in a metallic gold, bias-cut slip dress with major vintage-looking charm.

Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba channeled a mid-fitting model in a safety pin-covered dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Canadian model looked fresh from a Runway fitting in a skintight, stark-white dress. Safety pins embellished the U-shaped neckline, the thin straps, and even the Christian Louboutin-revealing hem, all in the name of method dressing.