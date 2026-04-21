Technically, after-party attire wasn't required at NYC's The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere on April 20. But being a fashion film, there was an unspoken expectation for Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt to change looks. Miranda Priestly would be proud: All three style muses got the memo—and their mystery co-star, Lady Gaga, did too.

Behind-the-scenes snaps from inside Lincoln Hall captured Hathaway in a second Louis Vuitton dress. Her devil-red, tea-length ballgown traded places with a Resort 2026 mini dress, featuring a metallic gradient of moss green, charcoal gray, and salmon pink. Hathaway likely put on the sleeveless shift dress like a vest, securing blink-and-you'll-miss-them buttons atop her torso.

To finish, stylist Erin Walsh accessorized Hathaway with black tights and matching pointy pumps. Bulgari's ruby-and-diamond earrings worn by Hathaway on the red carpet shimmered just as much here. The Oscar winner kept her five-figure, Serpenti bracelet front and center, too.

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Anne Hathaway posed inside The Devil Wears Prada 2 after party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway's Louis Vuitton look was new to her, but Streep re-wore the tiger-print Gucci coat she debuted while en route to the premiere. The legend got her money's worth by styling the oversize, $48,000 fur with black, straight-leg trousers and satin pumps, twice. Stylist Micaela Erlanger even took the previously-seen, monogrammed chainlink belt for another spin. Then, Streep ditched her paparazzi-blocking sunglasses for a pair Miranda Priestly would stow on her Runway desk.

The core four held hands inside the NYC premiere, but Streep shined in tiger-print Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As soon as the sequel's credits rolled, Blunt and husband John Krasinski snuck out the back—but not before photographers captured her post-screening outfit swap. Balmain loaned stylist Jessica Paster Look 34 from the Fall 2026 collection: a shoulder-padded bodysuit layered beneath a semi-sheer skirt topped with gold velour flowers. The maxi's hip-high slit revealed polka-dot tights, another style Paster acquired from new creative director Antonin Tron.

Blunt even refreshed her jewelry for the after-party. Mikimoto's $67,000 pearl necklace and its matching, $33,000 bracelet were nowhere to be found. Collarbone-grazing drop earrings shined solo instead.

Emily Blunt was spotted outside Lincoln Center in Balmain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last but certainly not least, surprise guest Lady Gaga got in on the after-party fun. First, a vintage Saint Laurent gown confirmed her cameo in the highly-anticipated sequel. Then, stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo switched her into something more comfortable: a black halter-neck dress, complete with a semi-sheer bodice and a slitted skirt. The Grammy winner exchanged one pair of platform pumps for another. This time, Thom Solo's Black Mesh Opera stilettos made the cut.

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Even Lady Gaga showed out for the after party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hathaway and Streep's The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour has been surprisingly devoid of post-premiere outfits. (Hathaway delivered one naked dress after a Mother Mary screening, though.) Turns out, the co-stars were just waiting until everyone—Blunt and Gaga included—could follow their lead in New York City.