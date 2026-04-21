The Best 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Premiere After-Party Outfits Made It a Mini Met Gala
Everyone from Anne Hathaway to a surprise VIP co-star got the after-party memo.
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Technically, after-party attire wasn't required at NYC's The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere on April 20. But being a fashion film, there was an unspoken expectation for Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt to change looks. Miranda Priestly would be proud: All three style muses got the memo—and their mystery co-star, Lady Gaga, did too.
Behind-the-scenes snaps from inside Lincoln Hall captured Hathaway in a second Louis Vuitton dress. Her devil-red, tea-length ballgown traded places with a Resort 2026 mini dress, featuring a metallic gradient of moss green, charcoal gray, and salmon pink. Hathaway likely put on the sleeveless shift dress like a vest, securing blink-and-you'll-miss-them buttons atop her torso.
To finish, stylist Erin Walsh accessorized Hathaway with black tights and matching pointy pumps. Bulgari's ruby-and-diamond earrings worn by Hathaway on the red carpet shimmered just as much here. The Oscar winner kept her five-figure, Serpenti bracelet front and center, too.Article continues below
Hathaway's Louis Vuitton look was new to her, but Streep re-wore the tiger-print Gucci coat she debuted while en route to the premiere. The legend got her money's worth by styling the oversize, $48,000 fur with black, straight-leg trousers and satin pumps, twice. Stylist Micaela Erlanger even took the previously-seen, monogrammed chainlink belt for another spin. Then, Streep ditched her paparazzi-blocking sunglasses for a pair Miranda Priestly would stow on her Runway desk.
As soon as the sequel's credits rolled, Blunt and husband John Krasinski snuck out the back—but not before photographers captured her post-screening outfit swap. Balmain loaned stylist Jessica Paster Look 34 from the Fall 2026 collection: a shoulder-padded bodysuit layered beneath a semi-sheer skirt topped with gold velour flowers. The maxi's hip-high slit revealed polka-dot tights, another style Paster acquired from new creative director Antonin Tron.
Blunt even refreshed her jewelry for the after-party. Mikimoto's $67,000 pearl necklace and its matching, $33,000 bracelet were nowhere to be found. Collarbone-grazing drop earrings shined solo instead.
Last but certainly not least, surprise guest Lady Gaga got in on the after-party fun. First, a vintage Saint Laurent gown confirmed her cameo in the highly-anticipated sequel. Then, stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo switched her into something more comfortable: a black halter-neck dress, complete with a semi-sheer bodice and a slitted skirt. The Grammy winner exchanged one pair of platform pumps for another. This time, Thom Solo's Black Mesh Opera stilettos made the cut.
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Hathaway and Streep's The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour has been surprisingly devoid of post-premiere outfits. (Hathaway delivered one naked dress after a Mother Mary screening, though.) Turns out, the co-stars were just waiting until everyone—Blunt and Gaga included—could follow their lead in New York City.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.