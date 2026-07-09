The 2026 Wimbledon tournament began on June 29. While on the court, all eyes were on tennis stars like Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka, there was also plenty of fashion inspiration in the stands. Celebrity looks embraced tennis whites, pastels, and prints.

On day one of the London-based championship, reality star Maura Higgins came out swinging in Zendaya-inspired, tennis ball-pierced pumps. Higgins set a high bar for the tournament's white dress code. Soon after, Simone Ashley, Monica Barbaro, Michaela Coel, and Lily James were in a tiebreak for the "Best All-White Wardrobe" trophy.

Meanwhile, pastels (a signature among Wimbledon spectators) worn by Elle Fanning and Pippa Middleton stood out in a sea of beige looks. The fashion wasn't without surprises. While I expected gingham to reclaim its tennis-core crown, the polka-dot trend swooped in instead. James, for one, took the lead in an under-$500 dotted dress from Dôen.

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Wimbledon 2026 maintained the tournament's reputation for mixing elegant dress silhouettes with summery shades. Shirtdresses and neutral separates reigned supreme, while wallet-friendly finds made Wimbledon style more accessible than ever. However, matches (both literal and sartorial) aren't over until Princess Kate Middleton presents the winning trophies.

Ahead, discover the best celebrity looks from Wimbledon 2026—as well as ways to channel their elevated summer style. And don't forget to bookmark this page for updates when the final match takes place on July 12.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning arrived at Wimbledon 2026 in a Dior shirtdress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel, Dior, and Hermès played doubles with Elle Fanning. For the tournament, the Oscar nominee selected a contrasting shirtdress from Dior. A black Hermès Kelly Bag and cap-toe pumps from Chanel offset her pastel-maxxing moment.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra applauded for Wimbledon players in an ivory shirtdress and headscarf. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra usually attends Wimbledon with her husband, Nick Jonas. This time around, she used FaceTime to give Jonas a sneak peek at the match and her ivory shirtdress. She complemented the look with a matching headscarf, a major trend this summer.

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Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo styled peony pink at Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soon after Pierpaolo Piccioli's final bow after the Balenciaga Haute Couture show, Cynthia Erivo was back in London and at Wimbledon. The Wicked star chose an off-the-shoulder shirtdress in a Glinda-approved peony pink, a matching cap, and Givenchy's Voyou Bucket Bag.

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins went full Zendaya mode at Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maura Higgins opted for traditional tennis whites in a little white Chanel dress and tennis ball-punctured, slingback pumps from Californian label Flor de Maria. The Love Island star took a page out of Zendaya's style book; for her tennis-focused film, Challengers, the actress wore custom Loewe pointed-toe white stiletto pumps that were similarly pierced with neon tennis balls.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate waved to Wimbledon spectators in a cerulean suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate didn't wait for the last day of matches to return to Centre Court. The Wimbledon regular attended a game on July 2 in a linen-looking, royal blue suit set.

Ellie Goulding

Elle Goulding's Chloé dress proved polka dots were made for Wimbledon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wimbledon isn't Wimbledon without polka dots in the stands. Ellie Goulding brought the trending print back where it belongs, thanks to a capelet dress from Chloé. The singer's strappy, black-and-brown sandals (also from Chloé) gave her look the boho treatment.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller wore a beige three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matching sets are a guaranteed style serve at Wimbledon—a fact Sienna Miller has known since 2004. This year, she joined Ralph Lauren's suite in a beige vest, a matching blazer, and the widest of wide-leg trousers.

Simone Ashley