Zendaya and Law Roach Co-Designed a Collection With On—And It Includes Your New Favorite Ballet Sneaker
The campaign wasn't complete without a short film from Oscar-winning director Spike Jonze.
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I knew Zendaya and On were up to something on March 31, when Law Roach posted a close-up of Z in never-before-seen sneakers on Instagram. What I didn't know was that she actually co-designed the kicks with On as part of their first full-blown collaborative collection.
A week after the mysterious sneak peek, On dropped its latest campaign starring Zendaya (she's been a face of the brand since June 2024). In it, she wears retro sportif styles she helped create—her first apparel assortment as part of her ongoing partnership with the activewear brand—which she described in a statement as "pieces that feel versatile and easy to wear." There's also the Cloudnova Moon, On's take on the ballet sneaker trend and the third shoe Zendaya and Roach have worked on with On, joining last year's Cloudzone Moon and the Cloudzone Tilt.
The Cloudnova Moon comes in four shades. It has the same low-profile, glove-like nature of ballet shoes, only with perforated mesh from toe-to-heel. In lieu of laces, Zendaya and Roach went with elasticized, criss-cross velcro straps.Article continues below
When Zendaya first signed with On in 2024, she told Vogue, "People don’t really know On as well for their clothes." That changes with this drop, which includes T-shirts, tanks, trousers, shorts, and even skirts she co-designed.
"We started with the idea of making people feel confident and effortless, and we built everything out from there," she said, in the statement.
It seems Z especially loves how the outerwear turned out, having worn the barn jacket-adjacent topper—dubbed the Coach Jacket—in two campaign looks. (I recognized its khaki collar from last week's IG post. Did you?) She also tapped into the windbreaker trend with the Half-Zip Anorak, which is available in two color combinations that perfectly complement her ballet sneakers.
Roach, Zendaya's longtime image architect and collaborator, even makes an appearance in the campaign, posing alongside his muse in the collection's drawstring, camel-colored pants and the two-tone windbreaker.
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He also plays a role in the corresponding campaign film directed by Spike Jonze. Titled "Shape of Dreams," the three-minute video captures Z and Roach in a fantastical, On-filled dreamscape, where the collection's navy, camel, and ivory sportswear shape-shifts against a color-less backdrop.
You can definitely see how Zendaya's minimalist style impacted the designs: Every outfit felt like something she would wear in real life, specifically the Bermuda shorts and ballet sneakers. (She wore similar ones before Jimmy Kimmel Live! three weeks ago, and sneakerinas were a staple in her London closet last summer.)
If you have your eyes on what will surely be another It shoe contender for the season, On and Zendaya's Cloudnova Moon lands on April 16, along with the rest of the collection. Bookmark this page to shop Z's creations bright and early next week.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.