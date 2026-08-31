Last month, show-goers at Copenhagen Fashion Week hinted that summer's Bermuda shorts trend is transitioning into a fixture of fall attire. Skip ahead to August 31, and Céline Dion (of all style icons) confirmed this. She gave the knee-length shorts the cold-temps treatment, proving if you layer them like a capital-D diva, they'll have major show-stealing potential at Paris Fashion Week in October.
Two weeks before the opening night performance of her residency in Paris, Dion waved to fans outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in a Fall 2026 Tom Ford outfit worthy of the center-stage spotlight.
The Grammy winner tucked a black T-shirt into matching pleated Bermuda shorts. She then slipped knee-high boots—featuring a glossy croc-embossed finish—inside the elongated wide-leg hemlines. Since it wouldn't be a genuine Céline Dion serve without statement-making outerwear, her mossy green biker jacket doubled down on leather croc dressing.
Letting her shorts-led look do all the talking, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer chose simple accessories, including cat-eye Saint Laurent sunglasses and a croc clutch by Tom Ford's creative director, Haider Ackermann.
During the Fall 2026 season, after Coach debuted black Bermudas worthy of Dion's wardrobe, Fendi showcased a grungier cargo-esque take on the shorts trend.
Meanwhile, McQueen and Emporio Armani added Bermudas to office-appropriate suits, and Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Miu Miu, and more tested the look in an elongated silhouette.
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As if endorsements from the buzziest Fall 2026 fashion shows weren't enough, now Dion is also pro-Bermuda shorts. Take this as a sign that you should be, too, if your closet isn't already stocked with similar styles.
Shop Black Bermuda Shorts and Boots Inspired by Céline Dion
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.