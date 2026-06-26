It'd be a crime to start my summer vacation in a slouchy sweatsuit. I've meticulously selected each pajama set, swimsuit trend, and boat-day dress for my upcoming trip. So, why would I style a summer airport outfit that isn't up to par?

The celebrity airport outfits I've been tracking this season prove I'm tacking the right approach to the departures dress code. If Zendaya can serve pre-flight street style inspiration beside JFK Airport's baggage claim, so can I—even with an economy ticket. Earlier this season, she flew to London in a classic trench coat and soft loafers, which taught me travel attire doesn't have to be complex to look elegant.

The Zendaya way to airport dress parallels Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's in-flight fashion rules: Being comfy is just as important as wearing The Row. Traveling internationally was no match for Jenner and Bieber's trenches, minimalist white trousers, and It bags-turned-personal items.

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Between the 2026 World Cup, Wimbledon, and Zendaya's Spider-Man press tour, VIPs are traveling now more than ever. I'll have an entire plane's worth of celebrity summer airport outfits to copy before jetting to New England in late July. Keep reading for the It-girl looks I'm saving space for in my luggage. I might even need another checked bag.

Hailey Bieber's Summer Airport Outfit

Hailey Bieber wore The Row on her flight to Australia. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If I didn't know any better, I'd say Hailey Bieber was your average rich-mom CEO seconds away from missing an important meeting. Most of that was true, given her recent Australian trip was Rhode-related.

She dressed the part in The Row's take on the white jeans trend, stacked beneath a cropped, Magda Butrym trench. Knowing Bieber, she traded her favorite flip-flops for kitten heels during her flight's descent. Perhaps she stuffed the thong trend inside her Chanel Maxi Flap Bag. The borderline carry-on is certainly spacious enough.

Kendall Jenner's Summer Airport Outfit

Kendall Jenner arrived in Paris in a very Bieber-coded outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner could've zoomed from her private jet to her Parisian hotel a few months ago. Instead, she gave the people what they wanted: a masterclass in off-duty dressing. For her base layer, the model tapped into summer's easy pant trend. The billowy bottoms looked twice the width of Bieber's, especially alongside a fitted navy blue crewneck and high-vamp flats. This is a template I can easily copy and paste into my own closet.

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Zendaya's Summer Airport Outfit

Zendaya buttoned her airport trench over summer's biggest skirt trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Clearly, I need to add a timeless trench to my airport uniform. Bieber, Jenner, and Zendaya all swore by the season-defying staple this year. The Drama actor chose a beige, belt-free wrap from The Row, which featured a lone button as its only embellishment. Its simplicity let her white maxi skirt and soft loafers shine. Yes, both are best-sellers from the Olsen twin-led label, too—but I found similarly pared-back airport essentials for less.

Riley Keough's Summer Airport Outfit

Riley Keough's French Riviera run began in a T-shirt dress and mules. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When I was flying home every other month in college, I couldn't board a flight without my good luck T-shirt. I've since retired the trusty graphic tee, but Riley Keough's airport outfit at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival elevated its energy.

Fresh from first class, the Daisy Jones and the Six star stacked a T-shirt mini dress beneath a Zendaya-coded trench. Judging by her peep-toe mules, it seems she had somewhere to be ASAP. Keough's chocolate brown, drawstring tote definitely fit under the seat in front of her.

Daisy Edgar-Jones's Summer Airport Outfit

If only Daisy Edgar-Jones's LWD wasn't sold out. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daisy Edgar-Jones modeled exactly how I want to look boarding my flight next month. Yes, the Normal People actor landed in Cannes, but her little white dress from Mango would turn heads anywhere. Its scoop neckline and ruched waist gave the crisp cotton some shape, while the calf-sweeping skirt swayed so gracefully. Accessorizing with ballet flats and a beige sweater only added to the outfit's overall French-girl elegance.

Shakira's Summer Airport Outfit

Shakira was spotted outside a plane hangar in chunky sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Shakira says if I want to wear sneakers at the airport, they can't be the ballet sneakers I rarely take off at home. She chose chunky platform trainers, much like the pair she wore during her 2026 World Cup performance.

The Adidas Superstar-adjacent sneakers barely peeked out from her oversize, paint-splattered jeans. To finish, she fastened herself into a semi-sheer corset. Lingerie-as-outerwear might be a touch too revealing for my airport style, but for Shakira, I'll "Try Everything."

Cate Blanchett's Summer Airport Outfit

Cate Blanchett wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton en route to Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 16, Cate Blanchett's tan jumpsuit took the stress out of styling a full outfit before a red-eye flight. Yes, its zip-up bodice, elasticized waistband, and slim legs put comfort first. That's what summer styling is all about, right? Outfits should be as no-fuss as possible, but that doesn't mean you have to tone down the luxury. The Oscar winner's ballet sneakers and Louis Vuitton carry-on duo proved my point.