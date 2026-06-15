The white-sneakers revival was just as crucial to Emily Blunt and Julianne Moore's recent airport outfits as their passports. Both stars couldn't risk packing the shoe trend in checked bags. Instead, they styled them from baggage claim, through security, and onto their respective flights.

Two of Blunt's buzziest blockbusters premiered this season, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Disclosure Day, meaning she had high standards for her travel sneakers. They had to accommodate a variety of off-duty outfits during her press tours, without blowing her cover. Axel Arigato's $300 Clean Sneakers—the same model she's worn on repeat since 2019—proved themselves up to the challenge.

Last month, Emily Blunt finished her airport outfit with the white sneakers trend. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Blunt kept a low profile in all-black loungewear, but her stark white shoes missed the discreet memo. Not only was the calfskin leather blinding, each rounded toe box, branded sidewall, and 1.8-inch-thick tread was decidedly anti-slim.

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Unlike her Devil Wears Prada co-star, Anne Hathaway, Blunt never wavered into ballet-sneaker territory. The Oppenheimer actor's soles have been stuck to supportive Axel Arigato sneakers like glue for years. They haven't shown a single sign of separating anytime soon.

Axel Arigato Clean 90 Sneakers $300 at Shopbop

This summer, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Dua Lipa are holding down the white sneaker fort on dry land. Bieber chose colorless Miu Miu sneakers; Gomez brought $150 Cole Haan to London; and Lipa flew to her Italian wedding in Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoes.

The It sneakers are just as popular among VIPs in the air. Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman's take on the trend was spotted pre-security at the Sydney Airport. They mirrored the low-profile look of ballet sneakers, except with slightly more structured gum soles.

Most of her airport outfit bore Chanel tags, but the brand of her footwear remains a mystery. Their soles arch up each heel like Axel Arigato's Daze Runners, though. Perhaps Kidman and Blunt share more than just an affinity for white airport sneakers. Maybe they're fellow Axel Arigato girls, too.

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Earlier this year, Nicole Kidman boarded her Australia flight in white sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Film festival season is prime time for airport sneaker sightings. On May 15, Julianne Moore landed at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in unmissable Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Much like Blunt, the strong tennis shoes have earned as many airline miles as Moore over the years. Since 2023, they've joined her in Milan, New York City, and the French Riviera. The Oscar winner prefers her $100 Stan Smiths in white, with just a splash of navy blue around each heel.

Before making her 2026 Cannes Film Festival debut, Julianne Moore styled white sneakers at the airport. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore almost always styles the Adidas best-sellers with a Bottega Veneta purse of some sort. In Oct. 2023, the Medium Gemelli was her It bag of choice. Earlier this year, she rotated between the Dustbag and the Barbara Tote, both in black Intrecciato leather.

This time around, the brand ambassador doubled up on Bottega Veneta bags, with the latter, the $5,900 Barbara Tote, as her carry-on and the $4,900 Madison as her personal item. To finish, Moore shade-matched her white sneakers to an oversize button-down and sweater-turned-shawl.

Take it from Hollywood's leading frequent flyers: White sneakers deserve the second spot on your vacation packing list, right after your passport, of course. Blunt, Kidman, and Moore proved your pair doesn't have to fit into a specific silhouette category either. White sneakers are quickly becoming summer's most ambiguous shoe trend.

Shop White Airport Sneakers Inspired by VIP Frequent Flyers