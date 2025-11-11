Jenna Ortega Breaks Her Year-Long Jeans Hiatus With Fall 2025's Cuffed Denim Trend
The 23-year-old took cues from Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 runways.
Jenna Ortega and I are the same height (5'1"), meaning we experience similar short-girl struggles. Just today, both of us had to roll up our extra-long bottoms, only for the hems to fall minutes later. Luckily for us, cuffed jeans are the Fall 2025 denim trend every label wants us to try.
Ortega jetted to the East Coast on November 11, days after her latest red carpet walk in L.A. She wasted no time rejoining the street style scene: stylist Enrique Melendez dressed her in any New Yorker's foolproof fall outfit at lightning speed. Ortega was photographed outside the Whitby Hotel wearing a black wool wrap coat with the belt cinched at her waist. It was the perfect amount of oversize—a silhouette only recreated by the city's locals. (See Jennifer Lawrence's The Row Beyza Coat for proof.) Since going gloveless wasn't an option in 40° weather, Ortega chose a black leather pair to match her outerwear.
The rest of Ortega's set remained hidden, save for the statement hems of her dark-wash jeans. The 23-year-old's cuffed wide-legs broke her year-long no-jeans streak. They could've been plucked straight from Valentino, Isabel Marant, or Moschino's Fall 2025 runways. It seems Ortega folded them herself to reveal the soles of her platform pumps.
It's been a minute since Ortega styled jeans, cuffed or not. At the Dior Spring 2026 show, creative director Jonathan Anderson loaned her an itty-bitty denim skirt, which debuted on that very catwalk. But apart from the occasional Dior pull, Ortega stands firm in her anti-jeans stance.
The actor's most recent denim-clad look came at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, when she boarded her flight in Gap's $90 High-Rise Barrel Jeans. Even these ripped bottoms were cuffed above her ankles. Leather loafers from Tod's juxtaposed the grunge edge of Ortega's pants.
Sure, jeans may be absent from Ortega's current rotation. However, if the recent runway circuit influenced her in any way, that'll change soon. She attended three Spring 2026 shows: Ann Demeulemeester, Givenchy, and Dior, each of which spotlighted denim as a signature textile. Givenchy, for one, showcased jeans with three-inch cuffs on either hem.
Plus, Ortega's already worn Givenchy three times this year. A fourth pick—preferably of the denim variety—could keep her streak going.
With her sartorial prowess, Ortega could bring back cuffed jeans for good. I know I'm following suit with the pairs below.
Shop the Cuffed Jeans Trend Inspired by Jenna Ortega
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.