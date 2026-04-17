Olivia Rodrigo's "Drop Dead" music video outfits were so iconic, she didn't need more than two. The debut single off her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, opened up on Rodrigo in what seemed to be a simple white dress. Turns out, another It girl first wore it in 1975.

Director Petra Collins starts the four-minute video in a purple-hazed bar to match Rodrigo's lyrics, "I know that the bar closes at 11." What does a pop star wear to the bar? Not jeans and sneakers, obviously. Styling sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo tracked down a vintage mini dress from French-Italian designer Loris Azzaro, originally worn by Jane Birkin in 1975's Catherine & Co. (See photos in all its retro glory, here.)

The crocheted LWD's flattering boatneck, three-quarter-length sleeves, and micro, thigh-grazing skirt honor the nostalgic Parisian backdrop of Rodrigo and Birkin's respective roles. It's teeny-tiny to start, but supersize pearl appliqués decorate the cropped cuffs and hemline.

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Olivia Rodrigo wears Jane Birkin's vintage dress in her "Drop Dead" music video. (Image credit: YouTube)

Birkin's dress disappears before the two-minute mark—and before Collins revealed Rodrigo's footwear. (Perhaps this was another cue Collins took from Catherine & Co., which also keeps Birkin's shoes a secret.) Thankfully, Rodrigo's behind-the-scenes Instagram post confirmed she likely wore the same over-the-knee socks seen in the next (and final) look.

A moment for the pearl-encrusted sleeves, please. (Image credit: YouTube)

Rodrigo sings "you're looking like an angel on the walls of Versailles" while the camera reveals she's no longer in the bar, but the actual Palace of Versailles. The Grammy winner twirls through the famous Hall of Mirrors in a Chloé Pre-Fall 2026 top made for dancing. (Perhaps she borrowed it before watching the label's Paris Fashion Week show last month.)

Nude chiffon served as the blouse's base, before blue and white-trimmed ruffles curved in cadence with its neckline. The cornflower-colored tiers returned beneath an empire waistline, which covered her pleated satin bloomers ever-so-slightly.

Then, the camera cut to her in Versailles wearing bloomers and a Chloé blouse. (Image credit: YouTube)

To finish, white pointelle socks stretched over her knees, a full foot higher than the pair seen on her You Seem Pretty Sad album cover. Rodrigo went shoeless throughout the entire video, but headphones and a pink Fender guitar (the same shade as her OG babydoll dress) acted as occasional accessories.

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Even her over-the-knee socks felt feminine and Parisian. (Image credit: YouTube)

"Drop Dead" marks the first time Rodrigo and Birkin's styles have intersected, but the 23-year-old has channeled Birkin's effortlessly chic closet for years. While off-duty, the "vampire" singer regularly wears jeans, white T-shirts, and ballet flats in the same French-girl vein as Birkin. For proof, see her pre-show set at the Fire Aid Benefit Concert last January. (She's still waiting on her Hermès Birkin bag, though.)

Devoted Livies already knew this era was particularly Parisian, judging by her babydoll-clad album cover. Now with the reference to Birkin's French film, there's no doubt it'll be one for the look books—maybe even the Louvre.