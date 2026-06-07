Olivia Rodrigo Trades Babydoll Dresses for the Hot Pants Trend and Knee-High Dr. Martens Boots
Fishnet stockings and Breton stripes completed her music festival look.
Olivia Rodrigo's latest style era, which is tied to her forthcoming third album, You Look Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, has been all about babydoll dresses. But for a performance at Primavera Sound 2026 in Barcelona, the "Drop Dead" singer decided to switch up her style.
Proving that her Guts era hasn't been totally forgotten, Rodrigo took to the stage wearing a pair of tiny black hot pants—Los Angeles Apparel's Disco Shorts—with fishnet stockings. She also donned her beloved chunky Dr. Martens 1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee-High Boots, which retail for $240.
A long-sleeve Breton striped shirt with a bateau neckline completed the outfit, and was adorned with a pink floral corsage brooch.
Unsurprisingly, Rodrigo appeared to be having a ball at the music festival, where The Cure icon Robert Smith joined her onstage for a duet. Their new song, "What's Wrong With Me," features on the tracklist of Rodrigo's next album.
Basically, Rodrigo has made it clear that both babydoll dresses and hot pants are the perfect Summer 2026 attire.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.