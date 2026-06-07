Olivia Rodrigo Trades Babydoll Dresses for the Hot Pants Trend and Knee-High Dr. Martens Boots

Olivia Rodrigo's latest style era, which is tied to her forthcoming third album, You Look Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, has been all about babydoll dresses. But for a performance at Primavera Sound 2026 in Barcelona, the "Drop Dead" singer decided to switch up her style.

Proving that her Guts era hasn't been totally forgotten, Rodrigo took to the stage wearing a pair of tiny black hot pants—Los Angeles Apparel's Disco Shorts—with fishnet stockings. She also donned her beloved chunky Dr. Martens 1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee-High Boots, which retail for $240.

A long-sleeve Breton striped shirt with a bateau neckline completed the outfit, and was adorned with a pink floral corsage brooch.

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Olivia Rodrigo performs during Primavera Sound in Barcelona on June 6, 2026. (Image credit: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Rodrigo appeared to be having a ball at the music festival, where The Cure icon Robert Smith joined her onstage for a duet. Their new song, "What's Wrong With Me," features on the tracklist of Rodrigo's next album.

Olivia Rodrigo performing in hot pants and chunky Dr. Martens boots. (Image credit: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo pairs Breton stripes with hot pants and fishnets. (Image credit: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)

Basically, Rodrigo has made it clear that both babydoll dresses and hot pants are the perfect Summer 2026 attire.

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