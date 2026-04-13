No one styles Louis Vuitton's iconic monogram bags as effortlessly as the brand's stylish roster of brand ambassadors. Phoebe Dynevor is the latest to road-test the outfit formula perfected by Zendaya and Sophie Turner, pairing it with one of spring's biggest jacket trends.

On April 13, the Bridgerton alum was out in New York City promoting her shark-attack thriller, Thrash. Stylist Emma Jade Morrison traded method dressing (swimsuits can only go so far) for a beige bomber jacket with a funnel-neck collar, a matching midi skirt, and equally-luxe accessories. First up? Classic black suede ballet flats. The brand behind Dynevor's shoes remains a mystery, but it didn't take a designer bag expert to ID her teeny-tiny shoulder bag.

Phoebe Dynevor promoted her new movie, Thrash, in ballet flats and a Louis Vuitton bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dynevor carried Louis Vuitton's sold-out Pochette Tirett,: a micro Spring 2024 purse featuring an adjustable strap, a zip top, and the brand's iconic Monogram print.

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She's the latest brand ambassador to demonstrate how good Louis Vuitton bags look with non-heeled shoes. Sophie Turner, has been styling LV best-sellers with flats for years: In Sept. 2023, the Game of Thrones alum, her multi-color Pochette Twist Bag, and red satin slippers from The Row all joined her friends for dinner in NYC.

Three years ago, Sophie Turner gave the same combination a go. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also in 2023, Zendaya styled Maison Margiela's Tabi ballet flats with the Diane Monogram Bag. A year later, The Drama actor re-wore the split-toe shoes, except with the monogram-free Low Key Bag in beige.

In 2024, Zendaya was spotted in NYC with a similar duo. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Take it from Dynevor: Louis Vuitton bags can (and should) be worn as regularly as Hermès Birkins. They're too timeless to stay in their box, waiting for a more special occasion.

Shop Ballet Flats and Bags Inspired by Phoebe Dynevor