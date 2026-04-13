Phoebe Dynevor Is the Latest It Girl to Style a Louis Vuitton Bag With Ballet Flats
Zendaya and Sophie Turner have been using this formula for years.
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No one styles Louis Vuitton's iconic monogram bags as effortlessly as the brand's stylish roster of brand ambassadors. Phoebe Dynevor is the latest to road-test the outfit formula perfected by Zendaya and Sophie Turner, pairing it with one of spring's biggest jacket trends.
On April 13, the Bridgerton alum was out in New York City promoting her shark-attack thriller, Thrash. Stylist Emma Jade Morrison traded method dressing (swimsuits can only go so far) for a beige bomber jacket with a funnel-neck collar, a matching midi skirt, and equally-luxe accessories. First up? Classic black suede ballet flats. The brand behind Dynevor's shoes remains a mystery, but it didn't take a designer bag expert to ID her teeny-tiny shoulder bag.
Dynevor carried Louis Vuitton's sold-out Pochette Tirett,: a micro Spring 2024 purse featuring an adjustable strap, a zip top, and the brand's iconic Monogram print.Article continues below
She's the latest brand ambassador to demonstrate how good Louis Vuitton bags look with non-heeled shoes. Sophie Turner, has been styling LV best-sellers with flats for years: In Sept. 2023, the Game of Thrones alum, her multi-color Pochette Twist Bag, and red satin slippers from The Row all joined her friends for dinner in NYC.
Also in 2023, Zendaya styled Maison Margiela's Tabi ballet flats with the Diane Monogram Bag. A year later, The Drama actor re-wore the split-toe shoes, except with the monogram-free Low Key Bag in beige.
Take it from Dynevor: Louis Vuitton bags can (and should) be worn as regularly as Hermès Birkins. They're too timeless to stay in their box, waiting for a more special occasion.
Shop Ballet Flats and Bags Inspired by Phoebe Dynevor
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.