At the hands of Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa, and Kaia Gerber (to name a few celebrities), book clubs have evolved from niche social soirées to cool girl conventions. Over the weekend, Gerber, the co-founder of Library Science, united avid New York-based readers to enjoy "the best of French literature in English translation," she shared on Instagram.

The only assignment? Arrive with a book in hand to complement your librarian look. As the evening's host, Gerber set the bookish bar in two of her all-time staples: a little black dress and ballet flats. Her luxe LBD, for one, was haltered with a plunging neckline and an even lower back. Its designer is unknown, however, its knee-length chiffon skirt bares a striking resemblance to this sold-out Aritzia dress, described online as "straight out of a romance novel." How fitting for book club.

To no surprise, the supermodel sourced Repetto, her favorite French footwear brand, for her now-signature ballet flats. She chose the Camille silhouette, rounded shoes with three-centimeter block heels, in brown. Gerber frequently wears the shorter Cendrillon model on the street style scene, but she reserves the Camilles for more upscale events. Dainty jewelry, including hoop earrings and a chainlink necklace, completed the 23-year-old's book club look.

Kaia Gerber stole the show in a luxe LBD and ballet flats. (Image credit: @kaiagerber)

In recent years, a flirty midi dress and Repetto shoes have become a foolproof pairing for Gerber. Most recently, on June 12, she attended the Tribeca Film Festival in a red polka-dot dress, plus the Camille Ballet Flats in the ivory Swan Beige colorway. Unlike other Gerber-approved pieces, her block-heel shoes are still available for $495.

In June, Kaia wore her signature Camilles at the Tribeca Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in April, Gerber recycled her signature set once again, this time for the opening of Good Night, And Good Luck on Broadway. Joined by her parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, the A-lister stole the show in a high-neck LBD. This one came from Givenchy Fall 2025, which marked creative director Sarah Burton's highly-anticipated debut.

Instead of her trusty Camilles, Gerber slipped on Repetto's Laurine Pumps in black. The slim shoes appeared to be the same height as her Camilles, minus the block heels.

In April, Kaia walked the red carpet in Repetto heels and another LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My book club's dress code leans more laid-back than Gerber's. (Sweatpants and an oversize T-shirt is the usual uniform.) So, it'll be quite the plot twist when I arrive at the August meeting in Gerber's literary look.

Shop LBDs and Ballet Flats Inspired by Kaia Gerber