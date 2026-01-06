Ana de Armas Carries the Loud Luxury Trend Into 2026 With Two Monogram Louis Vuitton Bags
The more, the merrier.
On January 5, Ana de Armas celebrated the 130th anniversary of Louis Vuitton's monogram in true loud luxury form: with not one, but two bags on her arm.
The Blonde actor (likely) entered her L.A. gym wearing leggings and a sports bra, both of which ended up in her Louis Vuitton duffle post-workout. When she was photographed after, she'd tucked a ribbed polo sweater into indigo bootcut jeans, revealing black square-toe boots beneath. Perhaps her four-figure duffle hid trending 2026 sneakers, too.
Like fellow fitness buff Jennifer Lopez, de Armas traded traditional gym bags for a famous Louis Vuitton best-seller: the Keepall Bandoulière 45. Its spacious, zip-top, weekender silhouette—in classic brown-and-khaki canvas—has been a celebrity status symbol since its 1930 launch. Plus, its $2,570 monogrammed body is still slouchy, without losing its timeless charm. It's the best of both worlds for fashion girls.
For the average gym-goer, the Louis Vuitton Keepall would secure every exercise essential and then some. But not for de Armas. Her everyday Louis Vuitton Neverfull tagged along, too.
The Keepall and Neverfull joined the ambassador's closet around the same time last November. Now, they continuously take turns as her signature style, both in the same recognizable monogram. Unlike the duffle, however, the $3,100 Neverfull is a reversible tote. But de Armas almost always wears it logo-side out, like Zendaya, Diane Kruger, and Nicole Scherzinger. Who wouldn't want to flaunt her brand loyalty? Especially now, when the quiet luxury trend has surrendered to its louder little sister?
In 2025, one Louis Vuitton bag simply wasn't enough, perhaps with the monogram's birthday right around the corner. Emma Stone, another longtime ambassador, started the two-tote trend at the Venice Film Festival last August.
She was photographed fresh-off-her-flight with the Express PM and CarryAll Vibe MM in tow. Together, the minimally-monogrammed purses would set fans back $8,250. Little did fans know, Stone was teasing her forthcoming Louis Vuitton campaign, set to drop in Oct. 2025.
Take it from Ana de Armas: Last year's loud luxury trend will thrive in 2026, with one designer purse on each arm. (Extra points if each style's exterior boasts a healthy dose of monogram.) Thanks to Spring 2026 runway shows from Valentino, Chanel, and Loewe, there's no shortage of boldly-branded bags to choose from.
Shop Street Styles Inspired by Ana de Armas
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.