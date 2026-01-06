On January 5, Ana de Armas celebrated the 130th anniversary of Louis Vuitton's monogram in true loud luxury form: with not one, but two bags on her arm.

The Blonde actor (likely) entered her L.A. gym wearing leggings and a sports bra, both of which ended up in her Louis Vuitton duffle post-workout. When she was photographed after, she'd tucked a ribbed polo sweater into indigo bootcut jeans, revealing black square-toe boots beneath. Perhaps her four-figure duffle hid trending 2026 sneakers, too.

Like fellow fitness buff Jennifer Lopez, de Armas traded traditional gym bags for a famous Louis Vuitton best-seller: the Keepall Bandoulière 45. Its spacious, zip-top, weekender silhouette—in classic brown-and-khaki canvas—has been a celebrity status symbol since its 1930 launch. Plus, its $2,570 monogrammed body is still slouchy, without losing its timeless charm. It's the best of both worlds for fashion girls.

Ana de Armas left her L.A. gym with two Louis Vuitton bags in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For the average gym-goer, the Louis Vuitton Keepall would secure every exercise essential and then some. But not for de Armas. Her everyday Louis Vuitton Neverfull tagged along, too.

The Keepall and Neverfull joined the ambassador's closet around the same time last November. Now, they continuously take turns as her signature style, both in the same recognizable monogram. Unlike the duffle, however, the $3,100 Neverfull is a reversible tote. But de Armas almost always wears it logo-side out, like Zendaya, Diane Kruger, and Nicole Scherzinger. Who wouldn't want to flaunt her brand loyalty? Especially now, when the quiet luxury trend has surrendered to its louder little sister?

Louis Vuitton Neverfull Inside Out MM $3,100 at us.louisvuitton.com

In 2025, one Louis Vuitton bag simply wasn't enough, perhaps with the monogram's birthday right around the corner. Emma Stone, another longtime ambassador, started the two-tote trend at the Venice Film Festival last August.

She was photographed fresh-off-her-flight with the Express PM and CarryAll Vibe MM in tow. Together, the minimally-monogrammed purses would set fans back $8,250. Little did fans know, Stone was teasing her forthcoming Louis Vuitton campaign, set to drop in Oct. 2025.

Take it from Ana de Armas: Last year's loud luxury trend will thrive in 2026, with one designer purse on each arm. (Extra points if each style's exterior boasts a healthy dose of monogram.) Thanks to Spring 2026 runway shows from Valentino, Chanel, and Loewe, there's no shortage of boldly-branded bags to choose from.