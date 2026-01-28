One scan of their street styles would reveal Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham are cut from the same British, rich-mom-coded cloth. Just this week, both fashion muses toted Hermès bags as casually as they would a grocery tote. On January 28, Moss followed Beckham's lead with a rare Hermès Kelly of her own.

The morning after Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 Men's show, when Moss rubbed elbows with Heated Rivalry heartthrobs aplenty, paparazzi captured her outside the Ritz Hotel in Paris. She traded her front-row outfit—in all its leather, satin, and shearling glory—for a foolproof rich-mom formula. It all began with an oversize beige crewneck. Its elongated hem draped effortlessly over her silky slip skirt in Winter 2026's trending, powder pink shade. Ivory ankle boots paid homage to the 2016 style revival; she rarely wore any other silhouette back in the day.

Like Beckham, Moss began curating her Hermès collection decades ago, meaning she always has a slew of Birkins and Kellys to choose from. This time, her circa-2006 Hermès Kelly Sellier 32 made the cut. Its glossy, tan-colored crocodile could complement any neutral in her Paris luggage.

Kate Moss looked every bit a rich, fashion muse mom with her Hermès Kelly in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Like Beckham or any Hermès-owning mom, she unlatched its yellow gold hardware for easy access to her essentials. (Posh Spice did the same the day prior with a $42,500 alligator Birkin.) To finish, the supermodel carried the Kelly like a clutch, while its structured top-handle stood alone.

The price of Moss's investment piece remains a mystery. After all, she scored it over 10 years ago. Her exact model, however, sells secondhand for upwards of $26,000.

Another angle showed just how pristine the Kelly's condition is. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In 2006, Moss wore the Hermès Kelly quite similarly. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hermès X Dani Levi Hermes Crocodile Kelly Sellier 32 Handbag $26,000 at fwrd.com

If you thought Beckham wears her Hermès bags casually, just wait until you see Moss's approach. She's been spotted with a Birkin or Kelly in tow at the airport, while walking her baby, and even on a beach in Ibiza last July.

Photos of a bikini-clad Moss instantly went viral; fans were particularly stressed about the $12,000 Kelly's open nature. Surely sand filled every calfskin leather crevice, right? Beckham has yet to dip her five-figure Kelly in sand, but with her regular yacht rides, it's not completely out of the question.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Hermès Kelly Street Style Inspired by Kate Moss