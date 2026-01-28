Kate Moss Carries a $26,000 Hermès Kelly Bag With Victoria Beckham's Rich-Mom Energy
Just another Wednesday in the supermodel's world.
One scan of their street styles would reveal Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham are cut from the same British, rich-mom-coded cloth. Just this week, both fashion muses toted Hermès bags as casually as they would a grocery tote. On January 28, Moss followed Beckham's lead with a rare Hermès Kelly of her own.
The morning after Saint Laurent's Fall 2026 Men's show, when Moss rubbed elbows with Heated Rivalry heartthrobs aplenty, paparazzi captured her outside the Ritz Hotel in Paris. She traded her front-row outfit—in all its leather, satin, and shearling glory—for a foolproof rich-mom formula. It all began with an oversize beige crewneck. Its elongated hem draped effortlessly over her silky slip skirt in Winter 2026's trending, powder pink shade. Ivory ankle boots paid homage to the 2016 style revival; she rarely wore any other silhouette back in the day.
Like Beckham, Moss began curating her Hermès collection decades ago, meaning she always has a slew of Birkins and Kellys to choose from. This time, her circa-2006 Hermès Kelly Sellier 32 made the cut. Its glossy, tan-colored crocodile could complement any neutral in her Paris luggage.
Like Beckham or any Hermès-owning mom, she unlatched its yellow gold hardware for easy access to her essentials. (Posh Spice did the same the day prior with a $42,500 alligator Birkin.) To finish, the supermodel carried the Kelly like a clutch, while its structured top-handle stood alone.
The price of Moss's investment piece remains a mystery. After all, she scored it over 10 years ago. Her exact model, however, sells secondhand for upwards of $26,000.
If you thought Beckham wears her Hermès bags casually, just wait until you see Moss's approach. She's been spotted with a Birkin or Kelly in tow at the airport, while walking her baby, and even on a beach in Ibiza last July.
Photos of a bikini-clad Moss instantly went viral; fans were particularly stressed about the $12,000 Kelly's open nature. Surely sand filled every calfskin leather crevice, right? Beckham has yet to dip her five-figure Kelly in sand, but with her regular yacht rides, it's not completely out of the question.
Shop Hermès Kelly Street Style Inspired by Kate Moss
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.