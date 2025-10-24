There was a big surprise in store for the PPG Paints Arena crowd at Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour on October 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I'm not referring to the Grammy winner faux-arresting model Gigi Hadid for being "too hot" before she performed "Juno." No, I'm talking about the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show-worthy bodysuit reveal that opened her set list.

Each night on the Short n' Sweet tour opens with Sabrina Carpenter unfurling a bath towel to reveal what lies beneath: a custom corseted Victoria's Secret bodysuit and matching garters, which is styled by Jared Ellner and hand-bedazzled with 150,000 crystals. Most nights, they come in pastel blue, baby pink, lavender, or Peeps yellow. Last night, the start of the tour's final leg, she unveiled a take that immediately landed in fans' good graces.

Sabrina Carpenter opens every show on the Short n' Sweet tour with a custom Victoria's Secret bodysuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter and Ellner once again tapped Victoria's Secret for a strapless bodysuit and matching garters. This time, they swapped a solid color for crystalline leopard print. Black lace trimmed the singer's neckline and hips, book-ending a bodice coated in 150,000 black, brown, and silver hand-placed crystals. A press release from Victoria's Secret noted the bodysuit's creation process was the opposite of short and sweet: It took 140 hours to complete.

Like her pop star mentor, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter has spent her tour rotating between several Showgirl-style variations of the same costumes. After her Victoria's Secret bodysuit, she also changes into a lace catsuit by Patou and various glittery skirt sets by Ludovic De Saint Sernin. On the festival circuit, she introduced custom looks by Versace and Dolce & Gabbana into the mix.

For her October 24 show in Pittsburgh, PA, Carpenter debuted a new leopard print version. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter

@sabrinacarpenter blowing to a city near you. See you tomorrow for night 2 Pittsburgh 💋 ♬ original sound - soundeffects4u

Sabrina Carpenter's affinity for Victoria's Secret began with promos for her 2024 Coachella headlining set, when she wore vintage VS lingerie in promotional images. By the time Man's Best Friend rolled out, she was styling archival Victoria's Secret Fashion Show outfits circa 2003 for the Tears music video. In between, she's continued wearing custom VS bodysuits throughout her tour.

All those placements have made Sabrina Carpenter seem like a natural fit for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—as a model or as a headlining performer. Either way, one fan's viral reaction on X summed her latest costume change up on the internet's behalf: "God, that bodysuit is everything."

