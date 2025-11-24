Selena Gomez's husband wasn't invited to her recent girls' trip, but her new, under-$150 Ugg boots were.

On November 22, Gomez shared a sneak peek at her friends-only getaway, in all its resort-wear glory. In lieu of your average swimsuits and Lilly Pulitzer prints, Gomez packed her suitcase full of autumnal loungewear—and the celebrity-beloved, $140 Ugg Classic Micro boots . She paired the slipper-boot hybrids with chunky pink socks, making the shearling lining even warmer.

It seems she wore the Classic Micros all week long, beginning with cozy shorts set. On top, Gomez kept it casual in Lune Active's $140 half-zip sweater. Her camel colorway—featuring a flared collar and a ribbed hem—sold out long ago, but the same silhouette is still available in black, gray, and white. Black corduroy shorts from Anthropologie complemented her neutral color story. Thanks to the Gomez Effect, the front-zip bottoms are similarly tricky to track down.

Selena Gomez brought her newest Ugg slippers on vacation. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Gomez is one of Hollywood's most devoted Ugg collectors, with a roster dating back to 2009. Now, she's the proud owner of over 10 renditions, including the Coquette Slippers, the Fluffita Slingbacks, and the new Elea Slip-Ons. Even rarer models—like the Malvella wedges or the Adiroam Ankle Boots—frequently return to her street style looks.

The actor's collection isn't limited to just footwear, either. In early 2022, Ugg's $2,000 Fayre Sheepskin Coat joined her rotation. One month into wearing the tan trench on repeat, Ugg's Takara Coat in black made its debut on the set of Only Murders In the Building. At this point, Gomez is as loyal to Uggs as she is to Rare Beauty.

In Feb. 2022, Selena added an Ugg coat to her collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A month later, a similar black style joined the mix. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez's arsenal of Ugg boots still isn't complete, even after 15 years. By the time her Classic Micros are completely broken in, she'll have styled another new pair. While you await Gomez's next purchase, shop her exact silhouette (and equally-cozy look-alikes) below.

Shop Ugg Slippers Inspired by Selena Gomez

