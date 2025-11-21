Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz Offer Two Different Takes on Fall's Suede Coat Trend
The It girls showed fans how it's done.
In West Hollywood, 55° is chilly enough for Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz to break out their best fall outerwear. On November 20, the It girls reunited at—where else?—Sushi Park, their shoulders cloaked in coordinating suede coats.
The duo were probably celebrating Bieber's upcoming birthday (she turns 29 on Saturday) early with an intimate get-together at the celebrity hot spot. We're not sure if they coordinated their dinner outfits beforehand, or if they're simply that aligned on the biggest trends of the season. Each arrived wearing a classic brown suede coat—Bieber's a warm-toned tan, Kravitz's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it chocolate brown. The Rhode founder's was slightly longer, featuring a double-breasted bodice, shoulder epaulettes, and a monochrome belt. The actor, meanwhile, went a seemingly simpler route, with black buttons and oversize lapels as its only embellishments; the sleek hem stopped above her knees—a full foot higher than Bieber's.
Even beyond the suede coats, Bieber and Kravitz's dinner selects were cut from the same cloth. The former paired hers with black silk trousers and a crop top in the same color, plus The Row's Liisa Pumps (which feature an itty-bitty kitten heel) and Saint Laurent's leopard-print Bea Bag. Bieber's 10-carat engagement ring and a Mercedes Benz baseball cap finished her look on a L.A. girl note.
Kravitz arrived in a cool-toned take on the black-and-brown combination, layering her chocolate coat over a black long-sleeve and matching trousers. (Zoom in and you'll see their subtle velvet textile.) Leather ballet flats peeked out beneath each elongated hem.
Kravitz also turned to The Row for accessories—specifically, the brand's beloved Park Tote in the Smoked Taupe colorway. (She was photographed carrying it around Rome earlier this month, too.) In fact, Bieber owns the same $1,450 bag, except the small, black version. A crimson red wool scarf (an accessory she's been seen wearing while out with Harry Styles)—brightened Kravitz's otherwise neutral set.
This isn't their first time in near-matching ensembles: In late September, they both styled butter yellow at the Saint Laurent Spring 2026 show. Even their oversize windbreakers matched the other star's energy.
