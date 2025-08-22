Somehow, Selena Gomez hasn't attended the US Open before. If she scores tickets this year, she already has the dress code down.

On August 21, day four of the tennis tournament, Gomez was spotted 3,000 miles south of center court in Los Cabos. Mere minutes after her flight landed, paparazzi photographed her airport-proof tennis whites: an oversize crewneck matching pleated shorts underneath. The monochrome memo even extended to her oversize scrunchie, a street style staple fresh from Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Selena Gomez was photographed post-flight in tennis whites and Ugg slippers. (Image credit: Splash News)

Chunky white sneakers would've been the obvious footwear choice, being both travel-friendly and preppy. (The $80 Lacoste trainers Venus Williams wore at the US Open just days ago seem like a perfect fit.) Instead, Gomez prioritized comfort in gray socks and Ugg slippers. They appeared to be the Classic Slip-Ons in the Chestnut colorway, complete with wool lining, suede uppers, and foam outsoles.

Gomez is one of Ugg's most avid collectors—and has been since her rise to fame in 2009. Her closet is a goldmine for the brand's best-sellers, including the Classic Short Boots and the viral Ultra-Mini Boot. The Classic Slip-Ons, however, are her newest addition.

Gomez first debuted them on the Only Murders In the Building set in May 2024. In between takes, she was impossible to miss in polar opposites: the $120 slippers and a $766 puff-sleeve Rebecca Valance gown. The neon pink dress felt right up Mabel Mora's maximalist alley. The Uggs, on the other hand, were clearly an off-screen-only option.

In May 2024, Selena paired the Uggs with an unlikely neon pink dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez may be in Los Cabos now, but she still has time to jet to New York before the tournament ends on September 7. Plus, it's common for celebrities to skip the first week of matches, saving their tennis-core attire for the grand slams.

Might I suggest re-wearing your tennis whites in the stands, Gomez? Whether you include the Uggs in your US Open outfit is up to you. (I would.)

