Benny Blanco's 38th birthday on March 8 started with a romantic Instagram post from his wife, Selena Gomez: "I love you with all my heart," she wrote. Hours later, she surprised her husband again with a Western-themed birthday party and a rodeo-ready outfit to boot.

Gomez shared sneak peeks at Blanco's L.A. bash on her Instagram Stories, including a close-up of her cowgirl cosplay. First, she cropped a black button-down by tying each end around her waist. It looked especially country-coded with distressed, dark-wash jean shorts. Each hem was asymmetrically ripped, which marked a shift from Gomez's affinity for clean-cut jeans. Nevertheless, she looked right at home on the honky tonk dance floor.

Selena Gomez was all smiles on Benny Blanco's birthday in a country-coded co-ord. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Gomez and Blanco were the only ones in their friend group to opt out of cowboy hats. The Rare Beauty founder accessorized with black, bedazzled cowboy boots by Azalea Wang instead. Rhinestones in assorted sizes decorated each shaft of her heeled, knee-high boots. Then, metallic silver wings stretched across both boot's front and back. Compared to her $1,285 Aquazzura Booties and $1,520 The Row Carlas, these might be some of the most wallet-friendly boots in Gomez's collection. What's more, Nordstrom Rack currently offers them for $150.

Article continues below

Gomez dangled from her backyard's lit-up tree in her Western wardrobe. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Selena Gomez goes all out for birthday parties, whether or not she's the guest of honor. In July 2025, she threw herself a '70s-themed party, with Blanco, Taylor Swift, and more in attendance. The Only Murders In the Building actor boogied in a silver sequin catsuit from Nadine Merabi. (It sold out before she blew out the candles on her 33rd birthday cake.) A Celine fur jacket—covered from top-to-bottom in white goat shearling—upped the one-piece's nostalgia.

Gomez kept Blanco's birthday festivities a secret last year, but by March 18, the then-fiancés jetted to New York City together. Gomez stacked a Khaite bodysuit beneath wide-leg trousers and a shoulder-padded blazer, all in black. Now that they're husband and wife, it seems she's committed to flashier birthday parties—and birthday looks, too.

Shop Birthday Styles Inspired by Selena Gomez