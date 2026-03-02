Victoria Beckham and Her $50,980 Shearling Hermès Kelly Bag Arrive at Paris Fashion Week
The discontinued style is one of her rarest Kellys.
Ugg slippers are a pre- and post-Paris Fashion Week essential in Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Lily Rose-Depp's survival kits. Victoria Beckham, on the other hand, only prefers suede and shearling on rare Hermès bags. For instance, she traded Tasmans for a fluffy Hermès Kelly bag on March 2, the first day of Paris Fashion Week.
Four days before her Fall 2026 runway show, the creative director was spotted on the streets of Paris wearing one of her favorite color combinations. On top, a tomato red turtleneck endorsed a leading Spring 2026 shade, which she tucked into ultra-high-rise, khaki trousers. In true Beckham fashion, each wide-leg hem stretched so long, her choice of footwear remained a mystery. However, Marie Claire instantly recognized her bundled-up Kelly as the collector's item Mouton model.
Hermès's Fauve Doblis Suede—as seen on Beckham's latest Kelly bag—hardly ever materializes on the designer's arm. The reason? It's actually discontinued.
Beckham's Kelly first debuted on the Fall 2005 runway by then-creative director Jean Paul Gaultier, alongside matching winterwear. Mouton shearling trim lined the bag's short handle, the top-flap, and every outer edge, just like the insoles of a cozy winter boot. Extremely rare, dark brown leather called Ebene Barenia bookended the closure's palladium hardware, as well as the elongated crossbody strap. Every element looked good as new on Beckham, despite the bag being a 21-year-old piece in her Hermès stock. (She first wore it in early 2006.)
The Kelly's discontinued suede and slipper-like shearling make it one of the priciest purses in Beckham's closet. Today, it sells secondhand for upwards of $50,980.
Beckham's Kelly Mouton hasn't been publicly photographed in over a decade, but her red-and-khaki set mirrored a more recent look. Posh Spice wore an almost-identical turtleneck and trousers from her own label to her London flagship store in November. Her Hermes Kellys earned the day off in favor of her label's $1,090 Dorian Pochette Top-Handle Bag. Its Burgundy tint was a few shades deeper than her tomato-y top, similar to the croc-embossed Birkin she carried on Jan. 27.
Beckham's shearling-trimmed Kelly is the closest she's come to wearing Uggs in a decade. Back in May 2016, her dear friend, Eva Longoria, convinced her to wear the slippers. "I can't believe she put me in Uggs," Beckham wrote on Instagram. "You can't say no to the bride." (She posted the pic mere days after Longoria said "I do" to José Bastón.) If it weren't for Longoria—or Beckham's rare Kelly—you might never see her in Aspen-coded shearling. Sky-high designer stilettos are much more her speed.
